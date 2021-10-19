The Brooklyn Center City Council ended its emergency declaration related to the delta variant of COVID-19 Oct. 11.
The council voted unanimously to end the state of emergency, which had originally been declared by Mayor Mike Elliott on Aug. 9.
“I think this was a prudent move initially to stand up, to get ready for this because we didn’t know where it was going to go,” said Troy Gilchrist, city attorney. “Now we’re a couple months later and we find that it hasn’t triggered the need to institute all the emergency activities that are triggered by a statutory declaration, so stepping back from that at this point, as indicated, doesn’t stop you from reinitiating it later. But at this point, the council can determine it’s not necessary to continue it.”
The city will maintain its requirements for masks in public buildings, and the council will continue to conduct its meetings in a virtual format for the time being.
Declaring an emergency triggered implementation of the city’s emergency plans and mutual aid agreements, and allowed city staff members to execute outside contracts in quicker-than-normal circumstances.
“My opinion is, in the couple months since the resolution was enacted, it turns out the city didn’t need to rely on its emergency plans, its emergency contracting and things like that,” Gilchrist said. “So it geared up for that, it was ready to act … (repealing the ordinance) shouldn’t have any effect on the city.”
The declaration also gave the mayor the authority to enact emergency proclamations and temporary regulations.
Under the charter, the city can enact an emergency ordinance without declaring a local state of emergency, Gilchrist said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan had requested to revisit this issue during the council’s Sept. 27 meeting.
“We had come to a consensus that mask rules needed to be continued,” he said, “but that the emergency resolution for the mayor’s authority would be subject to further consideration or elimination.”
The ability to meet virtually lies with the discretion of the mayor as the officer presiding over the meeting, according to Gilchrist.
