The Brooklyn Center City Council approved a 2% increase in its pay for 2021 and 2022 at its Dec. 14 meeting.
The council was unanimous in its support for the salary increase, which mirrored a recommendation from the city’s Financial Commission to increase the council’s compensation for the next two years.
“I think we have a very good process for determining our compensation because we must remember that we are considered as part-time employees,” said Councilmember Dan Ryan. “We do a job, we hope well, that has a minimum impact on our city property tax payers. So I think that the recommendations from the (Financial Commission) today have been sound.”
In 2020, the mayor was paid $12,823 and council members were paid $9,817. With a 2% increase, the mayor will be paid $13,079 in 2021, and $13,341 in 2022. Councilmembers will be paid $10,013 in 2021 and $10,214 in 2022.
Brooklyn Center’s Financial Commission is required to review council salaries every two years and, if necessary, recommend changes to those salaries. By policy, the commission compares the city’s salaries with a set of nine other cities when developing its recommendation.
“We have a process that’s been in place in Brooklyn Center for some time now through which the Financial Commission is tasked with the responsibility of making a recommendation as to what changes in salaries for council members should be, so the council itself is independent from that analysis,” said Curt Boganey, city manager.
Of the nine comparison cities, six have fewer residents than Brooklyn Center in the 2010 census count. Their average wage for mayor in 2020 was $11,640, while the average wage for council members was $9,060. These cities are used for comparison for the rest of the city’s employee compensation as well, Boganey said.
Mayor Mike Elliott argued that the city ought to consider a more robust process for considering the council’s wages.
The time spent city officials spend on city business, as well as inflation and other factors, should be presented to the commission as part of the debate, Elliott said.
“We’ve seen more hours and more meetings this year due to the pandemic – the council has been actively engaged on a number of issues,” he said. “Two percent is really probably 1% less than inflation as a matter of fact. Inflation tends to be about 3%, so the 2% increase is probably in real terms a pay cut.”
“I’m interested in a process that will be a little bit more robust and thorough,” Elliott added.
Ryan said that while he recognizes he has more time as a retired person to deal with council-related issues, the time commitment is clear when candidates are seeking the job of a council member. “You guys signed on for that,” he said.
The council does not have a conflict of interest in the process, since the commission makes the recommendation on wages, Ryan said.
“I didn’t take this role for the money,” Councilmember Marquita Butler said. The council needs to have a discussion about holding each other accountable on time commitments and on attendance of meetings as much as a discussion about wages, she said.
Resident opinions were mixed, with resident Randy Christensen arguing against the increase and Melissa Carey saying she empathized with the need for an adjustment.
“I think that raising the pay in this time when others are struggling is kind of a difficult thing for me to say, and say affirmatively that you should,” Christensen said. He also disagreed with the idea that council members’ compensation should based on the amount of time they spend working on issues.
Council wages are equity issue, Carey said. “Middle-class white people can volunteer a lot of time. Retired people can volunteer a lot of time. But then those are the people who have power, who get a say,” she said.
