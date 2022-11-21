Salaries for the Brooklyn Center City Council and mayor will remain stagnant until 2024, the council decided on Nov. 14, after the city missed the deadline to increase salaries for the next two years.
“We followed the process in which we did in previous years and so we’re just following that with the assumption that that was the process, and so we were replicating that,” City Manager Reggie Edwards said. “Our attorney has brought to our attention that maybe past practices have not been the way that it should have been done.”
The Brooklyn Center Financial Commission is required by the City Council Code of Policies to review council wages and recommend necessary changes.
This year, the commission recommended a 3% increase for the council and mayor.
The mayor’s salary is currently – and will remain – $13,079 per year through 2024.
With a 3% increase, the mayor’s salary was proposed at $13,737 for 2023, and $14,424 for 2024. Council salaries, currently at $10,013, were proposed at $10,517 for 2023 and $10,833 for 2024.
While the first reading of the ordinance to consider increasing council salaries was approved Oct. 10, the second reading did not appear on a council agenda until Nov. 14.
Jason Hill, city attorney, interrupted plans to discuss the agenda item to inform the council that the deadline for approving a salary increase had passed. According to Hill, state law dictates that “no change in salary shall take effect until after the next succeeding municipal election.”
That is, the deadline for the council to increase salaries for elected officials in 2023 and 2024 was Nov. 8, the day of the last municipal election.
Since the city missed this deadline, Mayor-elect April Graves, councilmembers-elect Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak, and sitting councilmembers Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Marquita Butler will see no increase to their salaries this year.
“The changes aren’t very significant anyway,” Graves said.
Questioning the city’s options to move forward, Edwards noted that the first reading of the ordinance occurred before the election. He asked Hill if the timing of the first reading had an impact on the application of the statute.
Hill said that state statute does not make accommodations related to the first reading of an ordinance in this case.
The City Charter has similar requirements to state law regarding salaries for elected officials and would not allow them to increase after the election.
Hill made a recommendation, which the council accepted, that the council adopt an ordinance keeping salaries at their current level until 2024. The public hearing brought about a tense exchange between Mayor Mike Elliott, who recently lost his reelection bid for mayor, and resident Laurie Ann Moore, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in the primary.
She asked if the vote on that matter was delayed due to council or mayor absences, which Edwards said was not the case.
“It was apparently a faux pas, correct?” Moore said.
“Define faux pas,” Elliott responded.
“Excuse me, you don’t know what it means?” Moore said.
“No,” Elliott said.
Moore then turned and began to address Edwards, when Elliott cut her off, saying that council procedures dictate that residents address the mayor.
“You’ve got to address me directly please,” Elliott said.
“No I don’t,” Moore responded.
“That’s actually in our rules, so you have to address me,” Elliott said.
“No I don’t sir, thank you,” Moore said.
She then spoke in favor of increasing council salaries for the incoming elected officials.
Merriam-Webster defines a faux pas as “a significant or embarrassing error or mistake.”
