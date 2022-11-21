Salaries for the Brooklyn Center City Council and mayor will remain stagnant until 2024, the council decided on Nov. 14, after the city missed the deadline to increase salaries for the next two years.

“We followed the process in which we did in previous years and so we’re just following that with the assumption that that was the process, and so we were replicating that,” City Manager Reggie Edwards said. “Our attorney has brought to our attention that maybe past practices have not been the way that it should have been done.”

