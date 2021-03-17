Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott is proposing that the City Council add a full-time policy, administrative and constituent service aide to the city’s staff to support the mayor’s office.
“This is a request for the council to establish a position that will be a senior aid for policy and administrative and constituent services and help with some of the duties and activities of the mayor’s office and also support the city council,” Elliott said during a March 8 work session.
“Over the years, the couple of years that I’ve been in this role, I have found, and especially right now during this pandemic, I have found a grave need for some additional support and assistance in the areas that have been outlined.”
Proposal
The proposal, as laid out in the City Council packet, calls for an employee that will “provide high level policy, administrative, and constituent services support to the Mayor’s office. The position will assist the Mayor in carrying out ever increasing responsibilities related to understanding and crafting policies, constituents’ inquiries and needs, coordination of high level meetings and meeting preparation, and council meetings.”
According to Elliott, the mayor’s job requires a time commitment of more than 40 hours per week, but only pays for five to 10 hours. Issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, redevelopment of the city’s so-called “opportunity site,” and the Highway 252 conversion project, among other issues, are increasingly complicated and demand more time from councilmembers than they may be able to provide while working another job, the mayor observed.
“The community has really come to expect a lot from the position of mayor,” Elliott said. He explained that a typical week can require “40 hours of responding to constituent inquiries and assistance and need, many of which are related to a lot of the issues that we work on regularly as a council: housing, public safety, rent and etcetera.
“Also on a typical week I have involvement on a number of external organizations like the (Highway 252 Technical Advisory Committee,) metro mayors, west metro mayors, regional mayors councils, Minneapolis Northwest Tourism Board, CCX Cable Commission, the Blue Line committee, and so forth, along with other committees and groups.”
The pay for the proposed full-time aide position would range from $47,694 to $58,046 annually. If the council decided to move forward with the new position in the near future, the position would be funded from June to December at a cost of $23,847 to $29,023.
“There are times where it becomes really difficult to keep track of the meetings that I need to attend to and make sure that I’m showing up and fully representing the city well and doing a good job in that,” Elliott said.
The aide would be responsible for the coordination of meetings with internal groups as well as partners at the county, state, regional and federal level.
“When I get the phone call from our senators and our representatives and even the governor, and other organizations that are interested in engaging with the city to solve problems, this position would help make those arrangements and help provide some supporting information,” Elliott said.
Likewise, the aide would conduct research on critical council issues, and assist in constituent services, providing information and referrals to public inquiries and making the council aware of resident concerns.
While the proposal is listed as the “Mayor’s Senior Aide” position and is described largely as an aide to the mayor’s office in a memo to the council, Elliott told the council that the position would serve the body as a whole rather than just the mayor’s office.
“This position is going to support all council members,” he said. “I see it more as an opportunity to work cooperatively.”
If the proposal moves forward, it is unclear who would be responsible for overseeing and managing the aide. The resolution and job description listed in the packet describe a position hired at the will of the mayor. However, according to City Attorney Troy Gilchrist, the City Charter dictates that only the city manager serves at the will of the council. All other city employees are hired by the city manager rather than the council.
“I’m not saying that’s final word, I just raise that as a concern that I have,” he said.
Similar positions exist for the mayor’s office in Minneapolis and Berkeley, California, among other examples, Elliott said.
Council opinions
Councilmember Marquita Butler spoke in favor of the concept.
“I feel like we’re undertaking a lot right now as a city, from the 252 conversion conversation, the Opportunity Site and all that’s involved with that, a pandemic. And as we move through this pandemic, what are we going to be on the other side of it? And then the other developments and just regular business of running the city. So there’s quite a bit that we have as leaders to take in and deal with,” she said.
“Something that was interesting to me about this position would be to give us an opportunity to look into some of the things I know as councilmembers we are passionate about.”
“It sounds like a great opportunity for us to be able to do some of that research,” she added.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said that if the city moved forward with this position, it would need to serve the council as a whole rather than only the mayor. He also expressed concerns with an overlap in work that could be done by other city staff members or by the city manager.
While Councilmember April Graves acknowledged that additional policy research could be helpful, she was not prepared to support the proposal as it was laid out in the council packet. The role appeared to support the mayor rather than the council at large, she said. She concurred with concerns about an overlap of work for both the city’s administration and existing contracts with outside firms.
While issues such as policy research and fundraising can fall under the jurisdiction of the city manager, with limited staff capacity, the city would either need to reevaluate its priorities for the city manager’s role, or add new staff to specifically address those concerns, said Curt Boganey, city manager.
“I would be the first one to admit there’s more we can do,” he said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she was concerned about meeting the City Charter’s provisions in accountability for the aide.
“We need to look at this holistically. I’m concerned about who this person would report to,” she said.
