With four candidates grappling for two seats on the Brooklyn Center City Council in the November election, the League of Women Voters hosted a candidate forum Sept. 6.
Viewers filled the Brooklyn Center Council Chambers leaving stragglers to watch the proceedings remotely from a separate room as candidates Andrew Johnson, Kau Guannu, Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak offered their opinions on a variety of issues.
These four candidates led a group of nine in the August primary.
Jerzak, a 14-year Brooklyn Center employee currently serving as a crime prevention specialist in the Brooklyn Center Police Department, received the most votes in the primary, with 24.77% of all votes cast.
“I’ve been a homeowner in Brooklyn Center for the last 23 years,” he said. “I was told I can’t say, ‘I know where the bodies are buried,’ so I won’t. So I’ll say, I know the good, the bad and the ugly.”
Kragness, an accountant and 12-year member of the city’s Financial Commission, received 19.82% of the votes cast. She noted that she is married to the grandson of former Mayor Myrna Kragness Kauth.
“It’s time to do more, to step up and do more for my community,” she said.
Guannu, an attorney by trade and member of Brooklyn Center’s Planning Commission, followed with 11.92% of the vote.
“I came here when I was five,” she said. “I want you to leave knowing one thing: It’s that public service is at the heart of everything that I do and that I’m really eager and looking forward to serving my community.”
Johnson, a health information technology coordinator, won 10.13% of the vote.
“I’ve been a resident of Brooklyn Center for the last nine years,” he said. “I do believe that our best years are ahead of us.”
Goals as a council member
Guannu said her first goal would be to advance business development in the city.
“I don’t want when someone asks me where I live and I tell them Brooklyn Center, they ask me why,” she said. “I believe that we can turn it around.”
Development is also tied to issues of public safety, she said.
Public safety ought to be the first goal for Brooklyn Center, “even before business development,” Johnson said.
“Businesses are leaving because their employees don’t feel safe,” he said.
Kragness said she wants to “unite and repair our community.”
Public safety is a “huge” issue, she said. “I want to feel safe, everyone here wants to feel safe.”
She added that she wants to retain and recruit new businesses.
Jerzak said his first goal would be to fill the open police officer positions in the Police Department.
He said other goals are relationship building, commercial development and to “restore a sense that this community belongs to everyone and it is civil.”
Council-manager government
A recent campaign to change Brooklyn Center’s government structure to a system where a full-time mayor assumes the duties currently performed by the city manager was unsuccessful, and will not come before voters on the November ballot.
Candidates were asked to offer their opinions on the proposal.
Kragness said she supports the existing government structure. She said she “believe(s) in the process” the council uses to appoint the city manager.
“There is no political gain behind that position, they’re not trying to please anyone,” she said.
Johnson said he “fully support(s)” the council-manager government structure. The part-time nature of the mayor and council roles discourage members from pursuing careers as politicians, he said.
“Those who are advocating for other forms of government under the guise of accountability, I’ve looked through the proposals they have, and without implementing other checks and balances, it actually does the opposite and allows the mayor to subvert the will of the people and the council,” Johnson said.
Jerzak said he “absolutely” supports the existing council-manager government structure.
“I don’t want a politician running my city because of the potential for abuse” he said. “I want the best, most qualified person to run the city who’s going to be fiscally responsible and carry out the duties, not someone who wants to appoint their buddies or friends to carry out their political career. End of the discussion.”
Guannu said she wants to see a system using checks and balances, be that the existing structure or another selected by the residents of Brooklyn Center.
“Right now the community is happy with where we’re at and I serve at the pleasure of the community, so I’m also happy with where we’re at,” she said.
Highway 252
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement for Highway 252, one of the most crash-prone stretches of highway in Minnesota.
As part of that impact statement, the agency is considering a series of potential improvement for the highway, with construction estimated to begin in 2026.
The highway has long been discussed for conversion to a freeway format, but no formal decisions regarding the highway’s future have been finalized.
The agency is also planning to implement interim safety improvements on the highway by 2023.
Candidates were asked to reflect on the potential for the highway to be converted to a six-lane freeway.
Guannu said that her understanding is that most residents oppose the concept of a six-lane freeway.
“There are real concerns there,” she said. “I’m looking for the end result being the best – whether it’s six lanes, four lanes – the best or the most environmentally sustainable option that the community members decide.”
Jerzak said that most residents agree that “something needs to be done” with the highway, but “we just don’t know what it is yet.”
He said he remains open-minded on the project’s future “because frankly I don’t know the best solution.”
Kragness concurred, saying she is excited to meet with the city’s Highway 252 Safety Task Force and the community to look at options for the future.
Johnson said one his relatives was injured at an intersection on the highway. “Safety needs to be the number one consideration,” Johnson said.
