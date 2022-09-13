BC15NWcouncilforum-teneshia.JPG

Teneshia Kragness
BC15NWcouncilforum-kau.JPG

Kau Guannu
BC15NWcouncilforum-johnson.JPG

Andrew Johnson
BC15NWcouncilforum-dan.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTOS BY KEVIN MILLER)

Dan Jerzak

With four candidates grappling for two seats on the Brooklyn Center City Council in the November election, the League of Women Voters hosted a candidate forum Sept. 6.

Viewers filled the Brooklyn Center Council Chambers leaving stragglers to watch the proceedings remotely from a separate room as candidates Andrew Johnson, Kau Guannu, Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak offered their opinions on a variety of issues.

