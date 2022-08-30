The Brooklyn Center City Council approved the wording for three City Charter amendment questions Aug. 22, meeting the state’s deadline to appear on the November ballot.
The amendments propose to remove the mayor’s ability to take command of the police department during times of emergency, impose a timeline for the signing of approved council documents and would modify charter language on required signatures for lower-cost purchases.
These amendments were previously proposed to the City Council by the Charter Commission.
The council had the ability to approve the amendments by ordinance with a unanimous vote. But in each case, at least one member of the council voted against the amendments, sending the questions to voters to decide.
Emergency powers
Under Brooklyn Center’s existing charter language, the office of the mayor, with approval from the City Council, may assume command of the police department in times of emergency.
During the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, Mayor Mike Elliott and the council exercised these emergency powers.
Elliott took command of the police department after the council fired former City Manager Curt Boganey and former Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned.
Reggie Edwards, then deputy city manager, was eventually appointed city manager.
In an email with the Charter Commission, Edwards described the mayor and council’s use of the emergency charter provision as “(creating) confusion, (adding) an additional level of chaos to an already chaotic situation, and (creating) division among staff.”
The Charter Commission drafted a proposal to remove these emergency powers, which the council rejected in May.
With the proposal moving to the ballot in November, the council supported the ballot language as proposed by city staff members.
The question will be posed to voters as follows: “Should the Brooklyn Center City Charter be amended to remove the authority of the Mayor to take command of the police, with the consent of the City Council, in times of public danger or emergency; and instead authorize the Mayor to coordinate with the City Manager, Police Chief, Fire Chief, and other City leaders in times of public danger or emergency, which could include requesting assistance from local, state, and federal agencies?”
Signature deadline
A second charter amendment proposes to set a 48-hour deadline in which the office of the mayor must sign approved resolutions and ordinances.
If these documents are not signed by the mayor or the mayor pro tem within the 48-hour time frame, the city could then apply a pre-approved electronic signature to the document.
In June 2022, Edwards, who proposed the amendment to the Charter Commission, called the proposal an “operational measure just trying to ensure efficiency in the execution of items that the council has deliberated on.”
The mayor’s office has a ministerial duty to sign these approved documents and does not have the legal discretion to leave them unsigned, according to City Attorney Jason Hill.
Elliott opposed the measure, calling it “short-sighted and “problematic.”
The proposal would undermine the mayor’s ability to serve as a check and balance on city staff, Elliott said.
On the ballot, voters will be asked: “Should the Brooklyn Center City Charter be amended to add language requiring the Mayor or Acting Mayor to sign all ordinances and resolutions passed by the City Council within 48 hours?”
Executing contracts
Currently, the city’s purchasing policy, the charter and state law determine how the city may execute contracts or purchase goods and services.
State law requires that any purchase costing $175,000 or more come before the council for deliberation.
However, in state law, the city manager may execute less expensive purchases than this without approval from the council or a signature from the mayor.
The city’s existing purchasing policy allows the city manager to execute contracts within the limits of state statute.
The charter language, however, requires that both the office of the mayor and the city manager must sign off on all “contracts, bonds and instruments of any kind to which the city is a party.”
The third charter amendment proposal would remove the requirement that the mayor sign off on these lower-cost purchases and contracts.
Edwards proposed the change to the Charter Commission, arguing it would streamline the city’s ability to do business and move ahead with minor purchases.
Elliott and Councilmember Marquita Butler opposed the measure in June.
Both said the two-signature policy was a necessary check-and-balance to between the city’s elected and non-elected officials.
Meanwhile, Councilmember Dan Ryan, a member of the Charter Commission, said the proposal would “ensure the better functioning of city administration, and it also reinforces the separation between policy and administration under the City Charter.”
When approving the ballot question, Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said that the council is slated to revisit the purchasing policy during an upcoming work session.
Voters will be asked: “Should the Brooklyn Center City Charter be amended to remove the requirement that the Mayor and the City Manager sign all City contracts, bonds and other instruments; and instead require that City contracts, bonds and other instruments be signed as required by the purchasing policy adopted by the City Council?”
