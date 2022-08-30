BC01NWballot.JPG

(SCREENSHOT)

A sample ballot with one of Brooklyn Center’s three proposed City Charter amendment questions.

The Brooklyn Center City Council approved the wording for three City Charter amendment questions Aug. 22, meeting the state’s deadline to appear on the November ballot.

The amendments propose to remove the mayor’s ability to take command of the police department during times of emergency, impose a timeline for the signing of approved council documents and would modify charter language on required signatures for lower-cost purchases.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments