Brooklyn Center hosted a community meeting to discuss the potential renaming of Earle Brown Heritage Center Dec. 7, the night before opening statements were delivered in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter.
The city also hosted a community Zoom meeting discussion Dec. 14, after this edition of the Sun Post went to print, and collected data through a survey, which closed Dec. 15.
During the summer of 2020, the City Council had expressed a willingness to consider renaming several city assets including Earle Brown Heritage Center, located at 6155 Earle Brown Dr., after a historian brought forward allegations that Brown, a former Hennepin County Sheriff and founder of the Minnesota State Patrol, had been a member of the Ku Klux Klan.
The goal for renaming the facility is to “create a name that identifies with the inclusive and rich culture of Brooklyn Center,” a city spokesperson said.
Three names were presented for a possible rebranding of the facility: The Barns, Ruby Red Farm, and Red Farm Crossings.
The facility’s “marketing team came up with these names following a three-month industry research, brand and name discovery” period, the spokesperson said.
While these names were the initial offerings, others will be considered.
Ultimately, the “City Council will make the final decision regarding the name informed by feedback from the community,” the spokesperson said.
The online survey asked residents to select their favorite of the three names, or given an option to write-in an answer. Residents were also asked to select their favorite of three logo options, and provide some basic demographic information.
Earle Brown Heritage Center, a city-owned convention center that opened in 1990 and was constructed on land once owned by Brown, is the latest among several landmarks considered for a name change.
As recently as 2019, Brooklyn Center was home to Earle Brown Days, the city’s summer festival, and Earle Brown Elementary School. In summer 2020, the Brooklyn Center School Board changed the name of the elementary school to Brooklyn Center Elementary.
While the city’s festival was on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, upon its return, it will no longer be called Earle Brown Days. The name “Brooklyn Center Days” was tentatively selected to be a placeholder until the city decides on a replacement name.
Also located in Brooklyn Center are Earle Brown Drive and John Martin Drive. The latter is named after Brown’s grandfather, a businessman with interests in the steamboat, lumber and milling industries who willed his farm to Brown when he died in 1905.
A short history
Brown’s name, once prominent in Brooklyn Center, began a descent from popularity in recent years. Two divergent narratives have developed in connection with Brown’s history.
An often-often told history of Brown details his life as a Hennepin County Sheriff, gubernatorial candidate, founder of the Minnesota Highway Patrol, and one-time owner of much of the farmland that would become Brooklyn Center.
In 1911, the Village of Brooklyn Center was formed at a meeting at Brown’s farm. Without children, he gave his farm to the University of Minnesota upon his death in 1963.
According to “The Ku Klux Klan in Minnesota,” written by Elizabeth Dorsey Hatle and published by The History Press in 2013, Brown was a known member of the white supremacist organization.
“Brown was accused of and later admitted (to a Minneapolis grand jury in April 1923) to having joined the Minnesota Klan — membership no. 4,” Hatle wrote. “Sheriff Brown told the grand jurors that he joined the Klan because he realized it was becoming a powerful organization, and he wanted, as an officer of the law, to ‘be on the inside. Brown was solicited to join the Klan by a Mr. Henson of Omaha in the detective service of the Bell Telephone company in 1921. Brown was initiated in the Klan organizer’s room in the Dyckman Hotel a few months before April 1923. The Dyckman Hotel was regularly reported on in the Midway News as being the meeting spot for Twin Cities Klan activities.”
When Brown was sheriff, he did not stop the Klan from meeting or burning crosses in Hennepin County, according to Hatle.
In 1927, when Brown was Hennepin County Sheriff, he was elected as vice-president of the Minnesota Eugenics Society, when sterilization became a common topic of discussion among state officials, according to Hatle.
The name change for Earl Brown Center is planned to be implemented within one to three years following the City Council’s decision on a new name. Physical changes and market-position changes for the site are not planned at this time, the Brooklyn Center spokesperson said.
