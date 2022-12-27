BC29NWopportunity.JPG

An artist’s overhead rending of the Brooklyn Center Opportunity Site when fully built out.

The city of Brooklyn Center was recently awarded $3.5 million in grants for construction projects in the Opportunity Site.

A $1.5 million grant was allocated to a small-business incubator project, while another $2 million was allocated to an affordable-housing project.

A rendering of the proposed Entrepreneurial Market Plaza, which was the subject of a Metropolitan Council $1.5 million grant award.
Renderings of the 60-unit affordable multi-family residential building.
An artist’s vision of a potential Three Rivers Park in the redeveloped Brooklyn Center Opportunity Site.
A map of the Opportunity Site boundaries.

