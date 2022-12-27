The city of Brooklyn Center was recently awarded $3.5 million in grants for construction projects in the Opportunity Site.
A $1.5 million grant was allocated to a small-business incubator project, while another $2 million was allocated to an affordable-housing project.
Both grants came from the Metropolitan Council Livable Communities Demonstration Account.
The two projects will add to housing projects and a conference center approved for construction at the 80-acre redevelopment site.
“The phase one Opportunity Site redevelopment will likely cost between $250 to 300 million,” Ginny McIntosh, city planning and zoning administrator, said in an email to the Sun Post.”The City of Brooklyn Center approved up to $30 million in public assistance to offset the costs of constructing public infrastructure, delivering affordable housing, and providing other community benefits within this phase one redevelopment.”
Bounded by Bass Lake Road on the south, Shingle Creek Parkway on the west, Summit Drive on the north and Highway 100 on the east, the Opportunity Site has been planned for redevelopment since the early 2000s.
The city owns approximately 49 acres of the site.
The City Council previously approved construction plans for several phase one development projects at the site.
Slated for construction beginning in spring and summer 2023 are “two multi-family residential buildings (278 units and 205 units, respectively) by Alatus LLC, and an approximately 27,000-square-foot conference center with 24-hour childcare, wellness, and barber suites (Resurrecting Faith World Ministries) to start,” McIntosh said.
The business incubator and housing development that were awarded grants have not received final site and building plan approvals, and “would come later within the phase one redevelopment” McIntosh said.
According to the grant approval, “the Entrepreneurial Market Plaza is a planned comprehensive business incubator space with support systems for micro- and small- businesses, particularly those owned by BIPOC, women, and immigrants. Planned client support includes affordable physical space, business planning, technical assistance, market development, access to capital, product development, coaching/mentoring, networking opportunities, decision making, and e-commerce/cybersecurity support.”
The market plaza will be “attached to a 278-unit market rate development and is the foundational commercial element of the first 16-acre development phase within the 80-acre future downtown for Brooklyn Center,” the grant states.
The Entrepreneurial Market Plaza is anticipated to create 150 jobs.
“The (Entrepreneurial Market Plaza) is a heavy lift, but is intended to serve as a community benefit, and the grant funding will help support the hard construction costs, operation, and public infrastructure needs,” McIntosh said.
The affordable housing project, which is proposed by Project for Pride in Living and Resurrecting Faith World Ministries, is expected to have 60 housing units, with 44 considered affordable for renters making 50% of the area median income, and 16 units considered affordable for renters making 30% of the area median income.
The building’s unit mix is intended to support families, McIntosh said.
Proposed are 72 bedrooms spread across the 60 units, with 15 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom units, and 15 units with three bedrooms or more.
There would be 13 units set aside to serve homeless or disabled individuals with support from Project for Pride in Living’s staff.
Indoor and outdoor play areas, a community room and bike storage are included in the design.
The building is proposed near the Metro Transit Brooklyn Center Transit Center.
“The phase one redevelopment will require substantial new infrastructure, including a new public roadway extension from an existing traffic signal at Shingle Creek Parkway and up to John Martin Drive, and a regional stormwater ponding system that will be an amenity as the greater Opportunity Site develops out to the north and east,” McIntosh said.
