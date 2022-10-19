BC20NWlevy.JPG

The Brooklyn Center City Council recently approved its preliminary 2023 budget and levy at $22.7 million.

The preliminary levy is a $1.4 million or 6.9% increase over the $21.3 million 2022 budget.

