The Brooklyn Center City Council recently approved its preliminary 2023 budget and levy at $22.7 million.
The preliminary levy is a $1.4 million or 6.9% increase over the $21.3 million 2022 budget.
The council approved the levy in a 3-1 vote with Mayor Mike Elliott dissenting.
The budget includes $409,447 in salary adjustments for city workers, $389,254 in city vehicle fleet replacement allocations and a $50,000 market competitiveness wage increase.
“That’s allowing us to bring staff to be competitive within the market at least within the 10 comparable cities that we have – we often times are challenged when we are competing for staff and retaining staff, so we want to be competitive,” said City Manager Reggie Edwards. “We’re currently not very competitive in some of our areas.”
General fund revenue remains highly dependent on property taxes, with 75% coming from that source. Another 8% comes from licenses and permit fees.
When expenditures are broken down by department, 38% are allocated to police, 8% are allocated to the Fire Department, 4% are allocated to the Office of Prevention, Safety and Health, 20% are allocated to general government expenses, 9% are allocated to recreation and parks, 17% are allocated to Public Works and 7% go to Community Development.
Estimated market values in the city are up by $16.9% overall, while residential properties in particular are up 19.6%.
The median home value in the city, which has risen each year since 2015, is up to $259,000. In 2022, it was $223,000.
For the owner the median-value home, the city portion of property taxes is expected increase by approximately $12, said Angela Holm, finance director.
The only new staff position proposed in the budget is a performance measurement analyst, with a proposed salary and benefit allocation of $100,000.
Edwards said the city is moving toward a performance-based outcome budgeting process, and needs a new staff member to analyze existing city operations. “We have little ability to assess or analyze the progression (we’re making on our goals),” he said.
Elliott took issue with the overall levy rate, saying he felt it was too high.
“I really do believe that times are tough on our residents,” he said. “It’s predicted that we might head into a recession as well, so I think the economic times might get tougher on our residents’ ability to pay.”
Public safety funding
In areas of public safety – which proved to be a sticking point for the council – $75,000 was budgeted to maintain work on developing new public safety response models.
Youth violence prevention work was allocated $150,000.
In the 2022 budget, the council froze funding for three Police Department positions, to a total of $300,000. This freeze impacted a patrol officer position, a detective-in-training position, and a school resource officer position.
For 2023, $150,000 was included in the preliminary budget for these frozen positions, primarily for the patrol position, Edwards said.
The school resource officer position, which is partly funded by participating school districts, is not anticipated to be needed, as a local school was no longer interested in having an officer on-site, Edwards said.
The district has instead opted to hire violence interveners, Edwards said.
With Councilmember Marquita Butler absent, the remaining four council members debated future Police Department funding and its role in the budget.
Councilmembers Dan Ryan and Kris Lawrence-Anderson said they wanted to see the Police Department’s positions fully funded.
“In the current environment where crime is the highest it’s been in 30 years, a safe secure community should be our first priority,” Ryan said.
Lawrence-Anderson said she was primarily concerned about the department’s dormant street crimes unit.
“The street crime unit has got to come back,” she said. “Our business community is just in dire straights at this time.”
Police Chief Kellace McDaniel said that freezing police positions was “very problematic,” as the department has the third-highest call volume in the state.
Officers formerly working in the street crimes unit have been assigned to general patrol duties, he said.
“We end up prioritizing some of our calls – obviously we take the most serious,” he said. “We have a high call volume of felonies too that are going on here that we’re behind on reports, so that’s something we have to keep up on too if we’re going to charge individuals.”
“If you give me the opportunity to have a full budget for police, there’s a lot of things that I can do as chief to help this city survive,” McDaniel added.
Ryan moved to amend the budget to fully fund the previously frozen police positions.
This motion failed in a 2-2 vote, with Ryan and Lawrence-Anderson casting votes in favor of the motion, and Elliott and Councilmember April Graves casting dissenting votes.
While Ryan initially followed the vote by motioning to delay budget discussions, due to Hennepin County deadlines for preliminary budgets and levies, he withdrew his motion.
Graves said the council can continue to deliberate the particulars of the final budget allocations before approving a final adopted budget.
She said the budget strikes a good balance between violence prevention and police funding to help react to ongoing crime. “I think you did a great job,” she said.
Lawrence-Anderson said she supported the overall levy and budget amounts, but would continue to take issue with the allocation for the Police Department.
The city anticipates hosting a public hearing and adopting the final budget and levy on Dec. 5.
