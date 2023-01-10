Representatives for the city of Brooklyn Center have reached a tentative settlement agreement in a negligence suit with Alayna Albrecht-Payton, Daunte Wright's girlfriend.
The Brooklyn Center City Council approved the release of the settlement funds on Jan. 9.
On April 11, 2021, then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop.
Potter was later found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Albrecht-Payton, 21, was in the vehicle when Wright was fatally shot and was injured in the following car crash.
Court case
On July 29, 2022, Albrecht-Payton, a St. Paul resident, filed a person injury suit against Kim Potter and the city of Brooklyn Center “for money damages for Alayna’s injuries caused by Defendant Kimberly Potter’s negligent conduct,” according to the civil complaint.
Potter “shot and killed Daunte Demetrius Wright ('Daunte'), Alayna’s boyfriend, right before her eyes,” the complaint reads. “Daunte was in the driver’s seat of his car, with Alayna in the front passenger seat, when Potter drew her firearm and shot Daunte at point-blank range. Potter’s shooting caused Daunte to lose control of and crash the car, thereby injuring Alayna.
"Despite her own injuries, Alayna spent the final moments of Daunte’s life desperately trying to save him as he gasped for air. In addition to her physical injuries, Alayna suffered severe psychological injuries and extreme emotional distress from watching Daunte die right in front of her.”
According to the lawsuit, Albrecht-Payton and Wright had been dating for approximately two to three weeks prior to his death.
She was in the passenger seat when Potter accidentally drew her service pistol instead of her Taser as Wright attempted to flee the scene of a traffic stop.
Potter fired a 9mm round from her Glock, which would ultimately kill Wright and set off at least a week of civil unrest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Albrecht-Payton was in Wright's vehicle, which accelerated forward and crashed into a small SUV.
According to the lawsuit, Albrecht-Payton attempted to tend to Wright's wounds after the shooting.
“She put her hands over Daunte’s chest and pressed the soft object there— imitating what she had seen in the movies—applying pressure to try to stop the bleeding,” the lawsuit reads.
While she was initially handcuffed after Wright's shooting, Albrecht-Payton was transferred from a squad car to an ambulance.
According to the lawsuit, Albrecht-Payton sustained a concussion, facial lacerations, a punctured lower lip, a broken jaw, and had blood coming from her ears and mouth following the car crash.
She underwent surgery and received four screws in her jaw and stitches for her lacerations.
“Alayna’s psychological and emotional injuries have likewise been severe, long-lasting, and life-altering,” the suit reads. “She had flashbacks and nightmares about Daunte’s death. The bad dreams came to her every night. They were vivid—like hallucinations. About two weeks after the shooting, Alayna became delirious due to the stress and trauma. She called 911.
"Emergency Medical Services observed that Alayna appeared weak and lethargic and was not oriented to time. Alayna told them she believed someone was outside the house shooting at her that morning. Her mother reported that Alayna had not been eating or drinking for the last four days.”
She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, acute stress disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and major depressive disorder.
Settlement
The city of Brooklyn Center is proposing to pay Albrecht-Payton $130,000 if she will “dismiss the above-referenced Hennepin County District Court matter and execute a release of all claims releasing (Brooklyn Center), Kimberly Ann Potter and the City’s member agencies, law enforcement officers, officers, directors, officials, attorneys, principals, representatives, insurers, administrators, executors, successors, assigns, employees and agents.”
The council unanimously approved the matter on a consent agenda, where a single vote can approve a series of agenda items.
Previously, the council met to discuss the matter during a Dec. 21, 2022, closed session. The meeting was closed due to attorney-client privilege.
The vote was among the first for new Mayor April Graves, as well as new councilmembers Teneshia Kragness and Dan Jerzak.
Councilmember Marquita Butler was absent, while Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson cast a vote to approve the settlement.
