The Brooklyn Center Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Implementation Committee has recommended that the city move forward with an alternative response policing model by January of 2024.

The committee’s Expanded Response Working Group presented the concept, which has been dubbed the Response Engagement and Crisis Help – or REACH – Team, to the City Council on March 27.

