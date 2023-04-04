The Brooklyn Center Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Implementation Committee has recommended that the city move forward with an alternative response policing model by January of 2024.
The committee’s Expanded Response Working Group presented the concept, which has been dubbed the Response Engagement and Crisis Help – or REACH – Team, to the City Council on March 27.
“It will improve community trust in public institutions,” said Amity Dimock, committee member and mother of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, who was on the autism spectrum and was fatally shot by Brooklyn Center Police during a domestic incident in 2019.
“Too often police are called into a scene for a low-level offense and the situation is escalated resulting in arrests or unnecessary harm.”
Following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, the Brooklyn Center City Council approved a resolution to rework its public safety response model, creating a system where unarmed civilians and mental health professionals respond to non-moving violations and mental-health-related calls-for-service.
Meanwhile, Hennepin County and neighboring Brooklyn Park recently announced an alternative response pilot program with similar goals and operating procedures. The two-year pilot program is expected to expand into other cities.
City Manager Reggie Edwards said the city has entered into discussions with Hennepin County to determine if the committee’s work can be combined with ongoing proposals at the county level.
“The plan is to finish hearing this presentation and what the committee is proposing, be able to speak with the county and talk about the program that they’re piloting in Brooklyn Park, and then look for opportunities to merge ideas and be able to leverage those,” Edwards said.
Operating model
Dimock said the model proposed by the committee would utilize Hennepin County 911 dispatchers, who could send mental health professionals to calls based on a set of screening questions.
In cases where violence is not believed to be a threat, such as those involving mental or behavioral health, homelessness, or substance abuse and addiction, mental health professionals could be dispatched to the scene.
According to the committee and Law Enforcement Action Partnership, when sorted by call type, approximately 23% of the 29,048 citizen-initiated calls received by the Brooklyn Center Police Department would be eligible for alternative responders, although Dimock noted that some of those calls would end up ineligible based on dispatch red-flag questioning.
In cases where there is a potential for violence, police and the REACH team would co-respond, with law enforcement clearing the scene before mental health professionals begin rendering services.
The program would offer 24/7 services. However, with call data showing that calls are substantially less frequent between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., staff could potentially work on a paid-on-call basis to reduce costs during low-demand hours, Dimock said.
The committee estimates that annual costs for the program would be approximately $916,000.
“The next and most critical step is to hire a program manager as soon as possible,” Dimock said.
Police Chief Kellace McDaniel said public funding is becoming available for such programs and may reduce the cost of operation or implementation.
The county and Brooklyn Park are “basically doing the exact similar thing” being proposed by the committee, McDaniel said. “It’s a little bit cheaper only because there are grants and that sort of thing.”
Likewise, the city has approximately $550,000 worth of grants from the Pohlad Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield that could help to offset implementation costs, Edwards said.
“We find it important that the REACH team be largely people of color, roughly in line with Brooklyn Center’s demographics,” Dimock said.
The committee aims to get council approval for the program in May, and hire a program manager in June.
Following this, responders would be hired and trained, with a soft launch coming in December 2023.
A full launch of the program would follow in January 2024.
New outreach
Mayor April Graves said the city ought to consider hosting additional public input sessions, but that the council and public appear to have adequate buy-in to the concept.
“The positive about us being a little bit slower in our process is that we can learn from what they are doing and see if there’s ways that we can tailor it even better for Brooklyn Center,” Graves said.
Council Member Marquita Butler said she would like to see additional financial figures on what would be required to start the program and to sustain it long-term.
“I do think, though, it is really important for us to be able to come to a consensus if we’re doing it or not before we start the budget in June or July,” she said.
