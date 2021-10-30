Youth homeless shelter Brooklyn Avenues for Youth, located at 7210 76th Ave. N., supported 39 youth ages 16-21 in fiscal year 2021, executive director Katherine Meerse told the Brooklyn Park City Council Oct. 18
The facility, which was constructed by the city of Brooklyn Park in 2015 and is leased to Avenues for Youth for $1 per year, provides 12 beds worth of transitional or emergency housing, as well as support services for youth experiencing homelessness in the northwest metro area.
“The community of Brooklyn Park identified that young people in the city were participating in survival crimes and experiencing sex trafficking, and the police, when they would pick young people up, recognized that a young person who is being trafficked is not a criminal,” Meerse said.
“But, they were often experiencing homelessness, and so the police had no where to take those young folks, and the community really rallied around and said we need to support our young people and created Brooklyn Avenues.”
Of those served by the facility in fiscal year 2021, 14 stayed in emergency housing with an average stay of 23 days. Another 25 participated in the transitional housing program with an average stay of 149 days.
Of the program participants, 79% found permanent housing, Meerse said. Of that 79%, approximately 92% remain in stable housing within six months of leaving the program. Approximately 84% remained in stable housing after a year, according to Meerse.
Slightly more than half, or 51% of youth at the facility, were female, while 44% were male. Another 8% were gender non-conforming or transgender.
The majority of clients, 77% in total, were BIPOC, and 85% fell between the ages of 18 and 21.
Clients come to Avenues for a variety of reasons, Meerse said. In some cases, they may be kicked out of their childhood home due to their gender or sexual orientation.
In other cases, Avenue has seen an increasing number of clients who remain closely connected to their families, but have needed to vacate their living space for other financial reasons.
“There’s often this perception that youth who are experiencing homelessness have been kicked out of their homes, but their family has gotten too large for the apartment or they’re going to be at risk of violating their lease, and so, a young person turns 18, the family can’t afford a bigger place, and so they tell the young person, ‘You have to leave,’” Meerse said. “Or the whole family is experiencing homelessness and they have to split up in order to find housing.”
More affordable housing units could help to reduce homelessness, she said. “When you’re 18, an affordable house is probably not – like, you’re not going to buy a home, right? So we definitely have a need to continue to provide shelter and transitional housing for young people,” she said.
Support for the facility remains strong in the community, according to Meerse.
“I’m always proud to say that Brooklyn Avenues is here in Brooklyn Park,” said Mayor Lisa Jacobson. “It’s a project that I hold dear for many reasons.”
COVID
The city allocated CARES Act dollars to help Avenues purchase personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Meerse said. Two youth staying with Avenues have tested positive for COVID-19.
The lifting of the eviction moratorium, combined with the expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits and overall impact of the pandemic are likely to increase the need for homeless services in the coming half a year, Meerse said.
“In six months, I think it’s going to be much bigger numbers,” she said.
The pandemic has also brought a significant increase in mental health issues, particularly depression and anxiety, for youth staying at the facility. Avenues has increased the amount of time a mental health therapist is on-site to assist clients.
“We talk a lot at Avenues about our future, and planning for our future, and dreaming for our future. And it’s really hard to plan for the future when the future seems so uncertain,” Meerse said.
The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center have also “given them cause for concern about their future,” according to Meerse.
On a positive note, “our young folks are finding some good jobs,” due to the labor market’s strong demand for workers, she said.
