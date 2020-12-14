A shootout in Brooklyn Park left an officer and a suspect shot Dec. 11.
According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue North. The caller reported an incident with a male who had an order for protection filed against him.
Officers initiated contact with the suspect, who was in a vehicle parked outside the caller’s home. According to police, the suspect and two officers then exchanged gunfire.
One officer was shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot. The officer was treated for a non-life-threatening wound at North Memorial Hospital.
The suspect was apprehended after an extensive search and was found to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.