A shootout in Brooklyn Park left an officer and a suspect shot Dec. 11.

According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue North. The caller reported an incident with a male who had an order for protection filed against him.

Officers initiated contact with the suspect, who was in a vehicle parked outside the caller’s home. According to police, the suspect and two officers then exchanged gunfire.

One officer was shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot. The officer was treated for a non-life-threatening wound at North Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was apprehended after an extensive search and was found to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments