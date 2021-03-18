With the southernmost portion of Xerxes Avenue in Brooklyn Park scheduled to receive new curbs, gutters, pedestrian connections and asphalt this year, the City Council was posed a question: Do you want to add new bike lanes to the road and reduce street parking?
The council responded with a resounding no, with only Councilmember Wynfred Russell supporting the addition of bike lanes.
“My greatest concern would be eliminating parking, inasmuch as we have so many complaints about people parking on our streets and not enough parking,” Councilmember Boyd Morson said. “I think that would complicate this whole matter.”
The remaining five members of the council supported designating the stretch of Xerxes from 85th Avenue to the Brooklyn Center border as a bike route, but not adding any dedicated bike lanes. Neither bike lanes nor a bike route designation are expected to continue on the road as it crosses the border into Brooklyn Center.
The council awarded the $895,895 contract to reconstruct the road to Valley Paving, Inc.
There is an off-street trail owned by Three Rivers Park District along Xerxes from 85th Avenue to approximately 800 feet south of Brookdale Drive. There are no other pedestrian or bicycle facilities on this road.
An 11-foot wide area on either side of the road will be designated as a bike route to be shared by bikers and cars parked on the median.
While dedicated 5-foot bike lanes would have ensured that bikers did not face obstacles such as parked vehicles in their path, the lanes would have reduced parking to only one side of the street since the width of the road is not being increased.
Councilmembers Lisa Jacobson and Terry Parks shared Morson’s concerns about reducing street parking. “I will not eliminate parking. That seems to be one of our issues since I’ve been on the City Council, so I’m not in favor of that,” Parks said.
Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner, Susan Pha and Jacobson spoke to safety concerns about the road as well.
“I think we’re going to have more issues with people trying to get across that street,” West-Hafner said. “That’s the thing I did see, was constant speeding on those corners and that kind of stuff. I would not want my mother to try to walk from one side of that road to the other, so I don’t think I can support the bike lanes.”
“That is a very busy road. I, too, would not want to have to park on one side to have to cross that road to get to the other side,” Jacobson said. “I see bad things happening in that scenario.”
Russell said the southern part of Brooklyn Park, as well as people of color, are in need of new bike facilities for public health reasons, among others.
“We have huge disease burden, especially within our communities-of-color groups,” he said. “Giving people an option to bike and be physically fit, I think it’s going to do great things for all of us as a city.”
