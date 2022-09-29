In light of recent car thefts and a viral video circulating that provides instructions on how to steal a vehicle, the Brooklyn Center Police Department recommended that owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles use caution when parking.
“The BCPD is well aware of a viral TikTok video that demonstrated how to steal a Kia or Hyundai make of vehicle,” the department recently wrote on Facebook. “We strongly encourage the use of steering wheel locks, parking in well lit areas, or even parking your vehicle in your garage if possible day or night. Please call 911 if you see suspicious activity pertaining to these vehicle thefts.”
The department arrested three juveniles attempting to steal a Kia in the evening of Sept. 20, prompting the department to post the warning on Facebook.
According to the department, officers were dispatched at 8:53 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Several reporting parties told police that multiple juveniles were in the parking lot casing vehicles for theft.
Arriving officers found three juveniles. Two of the three complied with police instructions and were immediately detained.
The third suspect fled southbound on foot and attempted to hide under a vehicle.
Officers found and arrested the third individual.
Two of the suspects were transported to The Link juvenile supervision center, while one was transported to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center due to an outstanding arrest warrant.
Officers found a 2013 Kia Forte in the parking lot with a rear driver’s side window that was smashed during the incident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.