In light of recent car thefts and a viral video circulating that provides instructions on how to steal a vehicle, the Brooklyn Center Police Department recommended that owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles use caution when parking.

“The BCPD is well aware of a viral TikTok video that demonstrated how to steal a Kia or Hyundai make of vehicle,” the department recently wrote on Facebook. “We strongly encourage the use of steering wheel locks, parking in well lit areas, or even parking your vehicle in your garage if possible day or night. Please call 911 if you see suspicious activity pertaining to these vehicle thefts.”

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments