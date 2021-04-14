Hundreds of protesters again occupied the streets in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department the night of April 13 following the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday.
Wright was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.
Former Police Chief Tim Gannon said that he believed Potter, a 26-year-member of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, had accidentally shot Wright after mistaking her service pistol for a Taser.
Potter was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter by the Washington County Attorney's Office April 14.
Without a larger county mandated curfew, Brooklyn Center enacted a 10 p.m. curfew April 13, in contrast with the previous night's multi-county 8 p.m. curfew.
“Daunte Wright's death will not be exploited,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott tweeted. “Some outside elements may be planning to show up to infiltrate peaceful protesters and cause mayhem, we will not allow that. We ask folks to protest peacefully then please go home before the curfew goes into effect this evening.”
Law enforcement began to clear the streets of protesters earlier than the curfew mandated, saying that, while many protesters were peaceful, some began to throw bricks, bottles and other projectiles at police officers.
According to officials in Operation Safety Net, the unified command group defending the police station, 79 people were arrested Tuesday for charges including unlawful assembly and riot. The command group includes members of the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota National Guard, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department, among other law enforcement agencies.
“As most people know, there was a curfew put into place by the city of Brooklyn Center that started at 10 p.m.,” said State Patrol Col. Matt Langer in a press conference. “We were aware of a couple of events in the city: one near the vigil that was very peaceful, one that was near FBI headquarters, and then one that became the focal point out in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department once again.”
Activities “devolved,” as tensions rose, Langer said. “Once again we saw groups choose to actively begin trying to compromise the fence that is securing the police department, began throwing objects that you can see here, many examples of which you can see here, started with the fireworks, started with lasers being pointed, and started with the activities that lead toward a riot.”
Following this, law enforcement ordered the crowd to disperse. Many but not all the protesters adhered to those orders, Langer said. “As the night unfolded our teams worked together in coordinated fashion to enforce the dispersal orders that were given and ended up making many arrests, many arrests for riot and other criminal behaviors.”
While the Brooklyn Center City Council banned the use of tear gas and chemical agents as an effort to disperse peaceful protesters, the unified command group is not subject to the council’s ordinance.
“The behaviors that we continue to see are unacceptable and we are not going to tolerate them,” Langer said. “We need help from people who can support us and our message to say it's fine and we encourage you to be peaceful and exercise your First Amendment right, it is not acceptable and will not be tolerated if you chose to come and do criminal activity and destroy property and throw objects and make it unsafe for people to come and exercise their First Amendment rights.”
