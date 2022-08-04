An Anoka man has been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of his on-again-off-again girlfriend at her Brooklyn Center home.

Michael Isaac Klinger shot and killed the victim, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson, during an argument between the couple in a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Ave. N., according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court Aug. 2.

