In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooklyn Park received an approximately $11 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding from the state, and is considering a violence prevention position in plans for the funds.

The city may add a violence prevention coordinator to the city’s administration using the pandemic relief funds, City Manager Jay Strobel told the City Council on Feb. 13.

