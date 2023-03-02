In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooklyn Park received an approximately $11 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding from the state, and is considering a violence prevention position in plans for the funds.
The city may add a violence prevention coordinator to the city’s administration using the pandemic relief funds, City Manager Jay Strobel told the City Council on Feb. 13.
In broad terms, a significant portion of the ARPA funding has been allocated to violence prevention and community support services, community health and community programs.
The city has until December 2024 to fully obligate the ARPA funds, and payments must be completed by December 2026. So far, the city has spent $2.6 million of its eligible funds.
For 2023, the council approved $5.8 million in spending, with $4.3 million categorized as new spending and $1.4 million coming as rollover from the previous year.
Strobel said the prospect of adding a violence prevention coordinator position came from conversations among city staff leadership. “We really feel this position would be of value to our organization and to the city as a whole for a number of reasons,” he said.
Violence prevention work is multi-faceted and takes place across many different city departments and agencies, Strobel said.
“We see our violence prevention efforts as not only something that the city of Brooklyn Park needs to be focused on but also in coordination with some of our other neighboring cities or close-by cities such as Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Crystal and others in the northwest Metro,” he said.
The city hopes to have the position filled by early April.
In the short term, single-use funds such as ARPA funds will support the position. However, if made permanent, taxpayers may be asked to foot the bill in future years.
“Our hope would be to preserve these positions long term,” Strobel said. “As we go into planning for the 2024, 2025 budgets, I consider those to be absorbed within the levies of those years or find additional grant resources beyond the ARP dollars to fund some of these programs.”
Mayor Hollies Winston said that with violence interruption funding being discussed at the Minnesota Legislature, there may be state funds available to use in the future.
“It’s also an opportunity for our residents, if you want to continue to see this work beyond this year or next year and you don’t want it to come out of your particular levy, to reach out to our local state senators and our local state representatives and let them know that dollars for this is extremely important,” Winston said.
The coordinator would consider the city’s larger violence interruption, intervention and prevention contracts, such as the existing contract with Minnesota Acts Now.
Depending on the status of the coordinator position, the city may extend its contract with Minnesota Acts Now through April.
While many different factors can contribute to crime in the city, there is often an increase in violence heading into spring and summer when the weather becomes more tolerable for outdoor gatherings, said Mark Bruley, police chief.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.