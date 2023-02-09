OSchoolsDrumDance.jpg

Community members gathered at Fair Oaks Elementary School on Jan. 25 for Osseo Area Schools American Indian Education’s Drum and Dance night. The Drum and Dance nights are held 13 Wednesdays from October through April.

Families with members of all ages gathered to listen to and participate in the drum and dance circle. The newcomers and younger children learned about the drum, powwow protocols, etiquette and the various dance styles. While the drums were played, adults demonstrated the various dance styles, with the children joining in and following their lead.

