Community members gathered at Fair Oaks Elementary School on Jan. 25 for Osseo Area Schools American Indian Education’s Drum and Dance night. The Drum and Dance nights are held 13 Wednesdays from October through April.
Families with members of all ages gathered to listen to and participate in the drum and dance circle. The newcomers and younger children learned about the drum, powwow protocols, etiquette and the various dance styles. While the drums were played, adults demonstrated the various dance styles, with the children joining in and following their lead.
At some of the Drum and Dance nights, the American Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) meets to help ensure the school district is meeting the unique and cultural-related academic needs of American Indian students. They meet to discuss school programs developed by American Indian Education staff, approve application of all state and federal grants for the development and maintenance of such programs, provide input on Indian Education curriculum and programs, and evaluate progress in meeting the goals they set.
The annual powwow will be held Saturday, April 29, at Osseo Middle School.
Learn more on the American Indian Education website (district279.org/academics/american-indian-education) and Facebook page (IndianEducationISD279).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.