Allina Health announced plans to construct a new ambulatory surgery center in Brooklyn Park Feb. 26.
The facility will be strictly utilized for outpatient surgery procedures.
Working in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates, an affiliate of UnitedHealth Group, Allina has leased land for the facility north of Highway 610 near the intersection of 96th Lane North and Zane Avenue North, immediately west of the existing Discount Tire store.
Allina and Surgical Care Affiliates intend to create a network of ambulatory centers throughout the metro in the next five years.
The partnership has recently obtained majority ownership in three ambulatory surgery centers in Maple Grove, Woodbury and Minneapolis. They also operate existing Allina surgery centers in Plymouth and Edina.
The 18,000-square-foot surgery center will be a core tenant within a 40,000-square-foot medical office building that is being developed by the Davis Group.
“Procedures in ambulatory surgery centers are less costly than similar procedures in hospitals because less overhead is required,” a spokesperson for Allina told the Sun Post.
“Parking tends to be much closer, navigation for patients is easier, and total time spent at the procedural center is shorter in ambulatory surgery centers than in hospitals for similar procedures. This means that payers and patients pay less for procedures done in ambulatory surgery centers.”
The surgery center will have four operating rooms. These rooms will operate jointly between Allina, Surgery Care Affiliates, and independent surgeons serving patients in the north metro area.
Staff on-site will be employed by Surgical Care Affiliates, according to the spokesperson. Approximately 30 people will be employed at the facility.
“Investing in multiple ambulatory surgery centers is a critical component to Allina Health’s overall strategy to lower the cost of care for our patients while being responsive to consumer needs,” said Dave Slowinske, Allina Health senior vice president of operations.
“We are positioning Allina Health to be the answer for all of a patient’s surgical care needs, from very complicated heart procedures to a same-day knee replacement.”
The building is expected to open in 2022. No specific groundbreaking date has been determined for the facility, but Allina hopes for construction to begin this spring.
“Allina Health is laser-focused on helping to lower healthcare costs, and surgery in ASCs is a key part of that strategy,” the spokesperson said. “Allina Health has not had a significant ability to do ambulatory surgery prior to creating this strategy.”
“Allina Health’s new surgery center in Brooklyn Park is just the first step as we look to expand our footprint and provide quality surgical care and a positive experience closer to our patients’ homes,” said Lisa Shannon, Allina Health president and chief operations officer.
