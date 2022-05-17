After a stormy night in the Twin Cities, multiple schools in Brooklyn Park moved to distance learning May 12 due to power outages.
The national weather service reported “a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Brooklyn Park, or 10 miles north of Minneapolis, moving northeast at 65 mph” at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 11.
More than 70,000 Xcel Energy customers in the metro were left without power following the storm.
Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School moved to distance learning “because of a continued power outage from last night’s storm,” reads a message from the district. “Security and electrical systems, including lighting and air conditioning, are not functioning.”
Students unable to use their electronic devices due to the power outage were considered excused from class.
Meanwhile, classes were canceled at Palmer Lake Elementary.
“This decision was made because Xcel Energy was unsure on an estimated restoration time just before the start of our day,” the district wrote.
Students were expected to return to class as normally scheduled May 13.
City crews in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center spent the day after the storm clearing downed trees from public roads.
“Last night’s storms caused some tree damage primarily in the southeast part of the city,” Brooklyn Park wrote in an email message to residents. “Forestry crews will be out cutting any downed trees that are interfering with traffic and moving those trees to the boulevard. As time permits, crews will be removing those trees. City crews will not be collecting trees or debris from private property.”
In a Facebook post, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said the city’s public works team has been clearing roadways, and asked residents to notify the city of blocked roads or sidewalks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.