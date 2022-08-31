After a split vote, the Brooklyn Park City Council will revisit a proposal to allow residents at single and two-family homes to store waste bins on the side of their homes with reduced or eliminated screening requirements.
With Councilmember Susan Pha absent, the council voted 3-3 to approve a first reading of the ordinance. Since Pha was absent, the council is obligated by policy to revisit the issue with the full council at a later date.
Councilmembers Wynfred Russell, Boyd Morson and Terry Parks cast votes to approve the ordinance, while Mayor Lisa Jacobson and Councilmembers XP Lee and Tonja West-Hafner were opposed.
“The city continues to receive requests to change this ordinance to allow additional locations to store waste containers,” wrote Jason Newby, inspections and environmental health manager, in the council’s agenda packet. “Waste containers stored in public view is the most common violation cited in the city each year. The current ordinance requires all waste containers to be stored out of public view at all times, except when placed at the curb on pick-up day.”
Currently, residents can only legally store their containers inside their garage, behind their house or behind an approved screened enclosure.
Compliance can be difficult to maintain because some properties have only single car garages, oddly shaped or corner lots, or limitations caused by fence placement, according to Newby.
Other residents struggle with consistent compliance due to physical or health conditions, Newby said.
“A small number of residents account for 90% of complaints called in for neighbors waste containers stored in public view,” Newby wrote. “Following up on these complaints consumes a lot of time and resources and keeps city inspectors in small pockets of the community. As a result, certain neighborhoods are getting more enforcement and inspectors do not have time to focus on bigger neighborhood issues in other parts of the city.”
The proposal to change the code would allow for waste containers to be kept on side yards without screening at most residential properties.
In the proposal, if the side yard faces a street, the bins must be screened, but foliage including shrubs, bushes and trees may be used as screening materials.
In existing policy, foliage cannot be used to screen waste bins.
The proposal would not affect Homeowner Association bylaws that have more restrictive waste bin storage requirements.
A significant number of residents submitted comments on the proposal online, while several spoke on the matter in person.
“One of the many reasons my wife and I moved to Brooklyn Park 35 years (ago) was that the Colorado neighborhood had no visible garbage cans,” wrote Craig Leiter. “Please tell me what you think of when viewing garbage cans from dining, living, bedroom and/or front yard everyday?”
Tara Atkisson, who uses a wheelchair for mobility, wrote in favor of the proposal.
The existing ordinance and fine structure is “essentially a disability tax,” she wrote. “Frankly, anyone whose nose is so out of joint about the sight of a standardized, closed-lid plastic waste or recycle bin that they have to call in a complaint about it is not being a good neighbor and I’d rather have them fined for burdening the inspectors.”
During the in-person meeting, Steven Marsolek said he “filed over 200 (complaints) this year so far and that’s on an area from Bryant Avenue to Humboldt, from 79th to Brookdale Drive, very small area.”
He said the city looks like a slum, and accused city officials of censoring his written public comments on the new waste bin proposal.
Resident Collette Guyott-Hempel said that the existing complaint process can be used to harass neighbors.
“It can be problematic,” she said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she was conflicted while considering the ordinance.
She wanted to see a compromise proposal that required a pavement or hard surface to place the waste bin on, as well as a limit on the number of bins that can be placed on the side of the home.
“This has been the most phone calls (and) emails I’ve gotten on any issue,” she said.
Councilmember XP Lee said that he understands concerns about the visual aesthetics of the city, and as a result, he would support a “mostly screened” requirement for bins on the side of a home.
City Attorney Jim Thomson said that it would be difficult to codify or enforce a “mostly screened” requirement in law.
Councilmember Boyd Morson said that he was “in favor of this but I’m also in favor of keeping a watchful eye on the liveability and safety and health to those particular areas as well.”
