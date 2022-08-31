BP01NWtrash.JPG

A city email provides public notice of the proposed change to city ordinance allowing waste bins to be stored on side yards without screening.

 Kevin Miller

After a split vote, the Brooklyn Park City Council will revisit a proposal to allow residents at single and two-family homes to store waste bins on the side of their homes with reduced or eliminated screening requirements.

With Councilmember Susan Pha absent, the council voted 3-3 to approve a first reading of the ordinance. Since Pha was absent, the council is obligated by policy to revisit the issue with the full council at a later date.

