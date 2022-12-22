The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a plan Dec. 12 to use $440,000 in extra tax increment financing revenue to support private development or redevelopment projects in the city.
The funds may be used to assist in financing construction of affordable housing.
The council voted unanimously to approve the plan.
The tax increment financing was collected on the former Knox hardware store property located at County Road 81 and Northland Circle North. The property is now home to a multi-tenant industrial property.
The tax increment financing district was created to help fund the “extraordinary costs associated with the redevelopment” of the property, Breanne Rothstein, economic development and housing director, wrote in the council’s agenda packet.
Redevelopment at the site “was considered very successful at redeveloping a brownfield and putting the land to good use,” Rothstein wrote. “It generated more tax revenue than planned and the district obligations were met ahead of schedule.”
Recently approved state statute allows the city to utilize extra TIF funds for development beyond the original TIF district.
“The state Legislature passed special legislation allowing cities to use eligible unobligated tax increment financing revenue if a spending plan was approved by the end of (2022),” Rothstein said. “This is a highly discretionary action.”
The following projects were identified as potential but not exclusive uses for the funds: preservation of affordable housing in the Zane corridor, including but not limited to Huntington Place Apartments; construction of new affordable housing projects; the Village Creek Apartment project, which proposes affordable housing and commercial space at Welcome Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard; the Tessman Ridge Apartment project at 6900 85th Ave. N., an affordable housing project; and the affordable housing project proposed at 9500 Decatur Drive North.
If not used for development projects, the TIF funds would be returned to their taxing jurisdictions.
The deadline to spend the funds is Dec. 31, 2025.
Councilmember XP Lee asked if it was possible for the funds to support small businesses within the city.
Rothstein said it would depend on specific circumstances, but that it would likely be possible to support small businesses with the funding.
