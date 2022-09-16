After shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Park on Sept. 15, two schools in Brooklyn Park were placed on lockdown.

According to the police department, at 12:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North.

