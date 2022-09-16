Community Editor
After shots were fired in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Park on Sept. 15, two schools in Brooklyn Park were placed on lockdown.
According to the police department, at 12:19 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North.
Arriving officers were told by witnesses that a suspect vehicle had pulled up next to a victim vehicle and fired a single gunshot.
The victim's vehicle was stuck by the round, but no one was injured or struck by the bullet.
The suspects in the shooting drove southbound on Brooklyn Boulevard in a Chevy Malibu following the shooting.
The location of the shooting was blocks away from Park Center High School, at 7300 Brooklyn Blvd., and Brooklyn Middle School, at 7377 Noble Ave. N.
Both schools were placed on lockdown “as a precaution while the scene was being secured,” according to a press release. “Officers do not believe the incident had any connection to either school.”
No suspects were arrested following the incident, but Brooklyn Park police investigators are continuing to follow leads.
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
