Community Editor
Brooklyn Park Police are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 23.
According to a press release, at 12:11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North.
Arriving officers found an adult male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains,” according to the press release.
Police began to investigate the shooting, deploying a K9 unit and setting up a perimeter around the shooting.
During the search, officers were informed that a carjacking had occurred near the site of the shooting.
The suspect in the shooting was the same suspect in the nearby carjacking, according to police.
Investigators found the stolen vehicle crashed nearby and began a ground search.
Officers did not locate the suspect.
The victim in the carjacking was not injured.
“Officers are actively investigating this incident,” the press release reads. “It is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other. The motive in the shooting is currently unknown.”
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
