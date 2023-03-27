After at least 50 gunshots were fired in Brooklyn Center on March 26, six individuals sustained non-fatal wounds.

According to a Brooklyn Center Police Department Facebook post, officers were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to the frontage road in the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on a report of shots fired.

