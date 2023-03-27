After at least 50 gunshots were fired in Brooklyn Center on March 26, six individuals sustained non-fatal wounds.
According to a Brooklyn Center Police Department Facebook post, officers were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to the frontage road in the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on a report of shots fired.
Officers arrived at the scene, where “upwards of 50 or more casings were located by three different caliber weapons,” according to the Facebook post.
While canvassing the area, officers did not locate any victims.
However, when officers contacted local hospitals, they were notified that shortly after the gunshots were reported, an individual with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Eventually, five additional victims arrived at that same hospital,” the Facebook post reads. “All six victims had non life-threatening injuries.”
Police do not believe the incident was random and do not believe there is a risk to the general public.
“At this time, we have several active leads that we are pursuing,” the Facebook post reads.
“Currently, we do not have any suspects in custody.”
The Hennepin County Crime Lab is supporting Brooklyn Center Police Department detectives and the patrol division in the investigation.
