African Career, Education and Resources Inc. recently approached the Brooklyn Center City Council to ask for support in a $40 million state bonding request and a new partnership supporting local business owners with property acquisition and affordable rent rates.
The nonprofit wants to partner with both Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, using the cities as administrators in a program where ACER would invest state bond dollars in commercial properties, then either keep the rental rates affordable or create a co-op ownership model for local entrepreneurs.
“This is one of the more innovative and thoughtful concepts as it relates to furthering the aims of economic stability and looking at the broader business ecological system and efforts we’ve been trying to do with expanding access to business development and opportunity for those who may have historically been marginalized,” said Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards.
The Brooklyn Center council supported the measure in a 2-1 vote, although Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Dan Ryan were absent.
The proposal has not come before the Brooklyn Park City Council as a formal agenda item, but during an informal discussion, some City Council members expressed apprehension about supporting the project, in part due to a councilmember’s ties to ACER.
The concept
With property values and rental rates increasing in the region, affordable commercial space for small businesses can be difficult to come by.
As a result, ACER is proposing the creation of a new program titled Community Wealth Creation through Acquisition: Creating Economic Hubs for Black, Indigenous and People of Color.
The program would use state general obligation bonding funds, which are allocated by the legislature through bonding bills, to establish six economic hubs which would support at least 200 small businesses, with a focus on BIPOC entrepreneurs.
“If successful at securing financing, the next steps will be to finalize purchase agreements to acquire sites, implement the development of these hubs, build out the spaces, the operational models, the services, and resources to address the gaps for BIPOC businesses to be successful in the market,” ACER wrote in a draft request. “Also, ACER will evaluate and pilot financial mechanisms which will result in sales of these hubs to community members and/or businesses, utilizing culturally specific models.”
In a memo to the Brooklyn Center council, community development director Meg Beekman wrote that the nonprofit would “purchase (or long-term lease) high potential, pre-identified sites in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center. These sites were identified as high potential based on the current tenant mix of small, BIPOC-owned businesses, good location (vulnerable to gentrification and rent increases), and good access to transit and transportation.”
Sites proposed for the project would include Brooklyn Center’s Shingle Creek Center and Humboldt Square Mall, Brooklyn Park’s Zanebrook Shopping Plaza and parts of the Starlite Center.
Brooklyn Park’s city-owned Northwind Plaza, which is already being redeveloped as a small businesses incubation site, could play a role in the program.
The Entrepreneur Market Plaza, which was being planned at Brooklyn Center’s Opportunity Site, could also be involved.
The cities and ACER would then collaborate to convert these development sites into co-ops or shared ownership arrangements, or redevelop existing spaces to accommodate additional businesses and give entrepreneurs an equity stake in the property.
Complications
With the proposal being among the first of its kind in the state, it is relatively untested both legally and practically.
General obligations bonds are typically used for government projects. For bond funds to be used to purchase land or buildings, the building in question must be used for governmental purposes for the duration of its life.
Beekman said it’s unclear exactly how these funds would be used to legally support the project.
“There still might be a way to have a co-op be the leasee, and the first goal of the initiative (affordable small business space) could be met; however, what that path would be is not clear,” Beekman said. “Considerable work would be needed to work through the states bonding requirements to allow co-op ownership models using GO bonds.”
Both cities would have administrative costs associated with the project.
General obligation bonds require “significant coordination with the State of Minnesota, significant coordination by the receiving party (in this case ACER), and much legal documentation,” Beekman said. “The city would receive an upfront payment under the conduit debt financing policy, but currently the city has no mechanism to extract ongoing administrative funds. Considerable resources will be needed by the city to be allocated to this project, if funded.”
The city would also be responsible for ensuring that the funds are spent in alignment with state guidelines into perpetuity.
Council reactions
Brooklyn Center Councilmembers Marquita Butler and April Graves voted in support of the proposal, while Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson cast a dissenting vote.
“I think overall the concept I really like,” Graves said, noting she was concerned about city staff capacity.
Lawrence-Anderson said she was uncomfortable voting on the issue, and asked to table the vote until a later date.
“I’m concerned about obviously the unknowns that are here because this isn’t a typical way in which we do things,” Lawrence-Anderson said.
In Brooklyn Park, where the concept was loosely discussed in early January, concerns partly stemmed from Councilmember Wynfred Russell’s affiliation with the organization.
Russell founded ACER in 2008 in Brooklyn Park. He left his administrative role with the organization in 2014 to work overseas, he told the council. He said that to his political aspirations, he did not return to an administrative role when he returned stateside in 2017.
“I’ve stepped back from the day-to-day operations,” he said.
Russell remains employed by ACER as the full-time director of health equity.
He told the council he had not heard about this project until recently, was not involved in its organizing it, and would abstain or recuse himself from any formal vote.
Councilmember Boyd Morson said the concept “sounds great,” but that he was “totally uncomfortable” supporting the project, considering Russell’s role in the organization.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she would need to have a better grasp of the project details before supporting it.
“We need a lot more information to make that decision,” she said.
Councilmember Susan Pha concurred with West-Hafner, and asked for additional clarification regarding Russell’s role at ACER.
“We aren’t looking for any surprises,” said Mayor Lisa Jacobson.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.