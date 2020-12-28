Mary Ellen Vetter, who recently turned 95, started volunteering while still a high-schooler in Illinois, and since moving to Brooklyn Center in 1952, she hasn’t stopped.
“My mother and my father were both very active volunteers, and I just thought everybody is that way,” Vetter said. “I began volunteering when I was in high school, and I think that’s where it came from.”
AARP Minnesota recently named Vetter, now a Brooklyn Park resident and a long-term volunteer with many organizations, to its “50 over 50” list, which celebrates the contributions of people over age 50 to their communities.
Vetter was surprised to hear she made the list. “I really was overwhelmed. I certainly did not expect that,” she said.
“50 Over 50 is a way to not only break down outdated beliefs about aging but build better connected communities as well,” said Will Phillips, state director of AARP Minnesota. “This list will recognize and celebrate the contributions being made by the 50-plus community all across the state of Minnesota.”
Early roots
“When we moved to Brooklyn Center, the term was ‘the end of plowed ground,’ and it truly was because our house was across the street from the Earle Brown farm, so we had cows right on the other side of the road,” Vetter said.
The developing community came together through volunteer work, she said.
“What I remember most about the merging of Brooklyn Center was how quickly people brought their talents with them and their volunteer commitments when they began to develop organizations in the new suburb,” she said. “Suburban pioneers is what we called ourselves.”
Vetter joined the local League of Women Voters chapter as it began to form. “That was the group that I hooked up with right away, and the League of Women Voters began to do some great work in Brooklyn Center,” she said.
Around the time of the first Earth Day in 1970, the City Council decided to form a conservation commission, one of the first in the country, according to Vetter, who served as chair.
“The major accomplishment was preserving Palmer Lake basin, which could have turned into a golf course,” she said. “With the good work of the councilpeople and the citizens, we were able to preserve that.”
Brooklyn Historical Society
Vetter served as president of the Brooklyn Historical Society while it was developing “The Brooklyns: A history of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park,” a 584-page history of the two cities published in 2000.
“It took us a couple of years to put it together and I think, looking at other cities’ history books, ours has a feature that’s special, and that was the stories that residents themselves wrote,” she said. The group left half the book for those stories, “and we encouraged our citizens to sit down and tell us your story, how did you come here and how do you like it?”
The Historical Society brought in writers to help residents put their stories down on the page.
“We ran a whole series, a long series of workshops in which we had someone come in and train them, and help people sit down and figure out how to write their story to make it easier, and I think that’s how we got all those hundreds of personal stories with pictures,” Vetter said. “To me, that’s the highlight of the book.”
Other volunteering
Vetter served on the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis while it established the Minnesota Bluebird Recovery Program.
“I think I probably chaired or took committees for a good 20 years for them,” she said.
Vetter recently served on the Board of Directors for the Audubon Center of the North Woods, now known as the Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center. The nonprofit provides environmental education to more than 30 charter schools in Minnesota.
Since leaving the board, Vetter has served on the Osprey Wilds Charter School Committee, which authorizes and conducts oversight on charter schools. Authorized schools under the organization include Brooklyn Park’s Noble Academy and Excell Academy.
“We are the largest authorizer in the state by far,” she said. “We are the gate for charter schools.”
Likewise, Vetter is membership chair of the Breckenridge Chapter of the Izaak Walton League. “That’s another group of great volunteers working on the river and clean water projects,” she said.
“I’m really pleased with the progress Brooklyn Park has made, Brooklyn Center has made. I find many, many redeeming qualities about the people here, how they work together,” she said.
