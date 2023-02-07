BC09NWaapi2.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTO COURTESY OF DIANE SANNES)

Vong Thao, a volunteer with AAPI Economic Development Professional Luncheon and economic development coordinator with the city of Brooklyn Center, speaks on Feb. 1 in the Brooklyn Center City Council Chambers.

A quarterly luncheon hosted by local members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community aims to support BIPOC-owned businesses.

The AAPI Economic Development Professional Luncheon met on Feb. 1 in the Brooklyn Center City Council Chambers and hosted Bruce Corrie, associate vice president for government and community relations and professor of economics at Concordia University. Corrie spoke about the impacts of Gov. Tim Walz’s budget proposal on the BIPOC community.

(SUBMITTED PHOTO COURTESY OF DIANE SANNES)

Bruce Corrie, associate vice president for government and community relations and professor of economics at Concordia University, speaks on the impacts of Gov. Tim Walz’s budget proposal on the BIPOC community during a quarterly luncheon hosted by local members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

