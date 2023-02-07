Bruce Corrie, associate vice president for government and community relations and professor of economics at Concordia University, speaks on the impacts of Gov. Tim Walz’s budget proposal on the BIPOC community during a quarterly luncheon hosted by local members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community.
Vong Thao, a volunteer with AAPI Economic Development Professional Luncheon and economic development coordinator with the city of Brooklyn Center, speaks on Feb. 1 in the Brooklyn Center City Council Chambers.
A quarterly luncheon hosted by local members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community aims to support BIPOC-owned businesses.
The AAPI Economic Development Professional Luncheon met on Feb. 1 in the Brooklyn Center City Council Chambers and hosted Bruce Corrie, associate vice president for government and community relations and professor of economics at Concordia University. Corrie spoke about the impacts of Gov. Tim Walz’s budget proposal on the BIPOC community.
Vong Thao, a volunteer with the organization and economic development coordinator with the city of Brooklyn Center, said in an email to the Sun Post that the goal for the luncheons is to function “as a support system for AAPI economic development professionals, (to) stay informed with the current economic landscape and share resources. It thus allows for professional and business community growth.”
The organizing effort began in spring 2019, and like many face-to-face gatherings, stalled during the COVID-19 lockdowns. In-person meetings resumed in winter 2022.
“These quarterly luncheon allows us to share new resources, ideas and strategize on how to best serve small BIPOC businesses in the Twin Cities,” Thao said. “This started as a grassroots effort to support AAPI economic professionals through mentorship, networking and build long term relationships with other AAPI professionals.”
The meetings are open to all and have no cost to attend.
“There’s many AAPI Economic Development Professionals that had been working in silo within their respective areas for a long time,” Thao said. “Through these efforts non profit organizations, banks, municipalities and consultants were able to collaboratively serve small businesses in a more holistic approach.”
Thao said that anyone who wants to attend future luncheons can call him at 763-569-3301 or email at vthao@ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us to be added to the email list for the meeting locations.
