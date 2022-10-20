Her final day in the role is Oct. 28
After three decades of working for the city of Crystal, Anne Norris is saying farewell.
Norris has been a member of city staff for a total of 31 years, first working as the community development director and assistant city manager before being appointed Crystal’s city manager in January 2000.
It was this past summer when Norris announced her plans to retire, which began a countdown to her final day serving as city manager: Friday, Oct. 28.
The Sun Post reached out to Norris to learn more about her history with the city and her plans for what’s next. Here’s what she had to say.
Before being hired as city manager, you held several roles with the City of Crystal. What first drew you to want to work for the city?
Norris: I was hired in 1991 as the city’s community development director and there were three priority projects: redeveloping the old shopping center/Mielke Field just east of Highway 100 on 36th, redeveloping the northeast corner of Bass Lake Road and West Broadway and getting a property maintenance/rental licensing program established. Prior to working in Crystal, I had worked in both fully developed and newer communities and found that I preferred working in fully developed communities with redevelopment opportunities.
What kept you wanting to continue working in city government for Crystal and what made you ultimately decide you wanted to take on the role of city manager?
Norris: The projects I was working on were really interesting and new projects kept coming my way. The then city manager was very supportive and gave me a lot of leeway in how I got things done and the city council was equally supportive and open to redevelopment proposals. When that city manager left, the then mayor approached me about the city manager job and it took me a long time to decide because I really enjoyed what I was doing. Ultimately, obviously I decided the city manager job would be interesting and bring new challenges and opportunities.
What are your proudest accomplishments while working for the City of Crystal?
Norris: I am proud of the projects the council and staff have accomplished – reconstructing all city streets (started before I became city manager) and new public works and police facilities. Creating and adopting a Master Plan for park improvements and moving to a two-year budgeting process. Making our communications with the community less confusing and more straightforward. Continuing to provide core services through two serious recessions and one pandemic.
In what ways have you seen Crystal change over your 31 years on city staff?
Norris: Over the years, the community has been incredibly gracious and supportive in general about city services. I think expectations have changed about accessing information instantaneously on the city’s website and using social media and email to contact the city for information.
What are your plans after leaving?
Norris: I have no firm plans, but I have a long list of volunteer opportunities I want to explore, places to visit and books to read – and friends and family to spend time with. I’m also looking forward to no more night meetings.
What advice would you give to Crystal’s next city manager?
Norris: Crystal is a great community with capable and talented staff, a supportive city council and a very gracious community. This is a great job – enjoy it and take the job seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously.
Anything else you’d like to add?
Norris: It’s been a great run. I’m so grateful to the staff, council and community for the opportunity and privilege of working here for these last 31 years. When I started in 1991, I figured I’d stay for a year or two. Who knew?
