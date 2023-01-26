A six-year-old boy sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by a school bus in Brooklyn Park on Jan. 25.

According to Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to a report of a personal injury car accident at the Edinburgh Golf Course, at 8700 Edinbrook Crossing N.

