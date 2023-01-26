A six-year-old boy sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by a school bus in Brooklyn Park on Jan. 25.
According to Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to a report of a personal injury car accident at the Edinburgh Golf Course, at 8700 Edinbrook Crossing N.
Dispatch told police that a child had been struck by a school bus.
Arriving officers located a six-year-old male “that had injuries consistent with being run over by a motor vehicle,” according to Faust.
Officers rendered aid to the child, and he was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
“Officers began an investigation into the incident and learned that he child had been dropped off by a school bus in the parking lot of the Edinburgh Golf Course to walk home to a nearby residence,” Faust said. “During the drop off the child was run over by the bus. The bus left the scene but was later located by officers.”
The driver, who works for Student Safe LLC., of the bus told police that they were unaware that the bus had struck the child.
Other children were on the bus at the time of the accident, according to Faust.
“It is believed that the injuries to the child are non life-threatening,” Faust said. “Officers are continuing to investigate this incident with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol.”
Investigators believe the driver of the school bus was sober at the time of the accident, Faust said.
