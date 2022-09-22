Brooklyn Park police arrested five juveniles Sept. 13 after they fled the scene of a theft and assault in a stolen car.
According to the Police Department, at 3:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Target store at 7535 W. Broadway on a report of a theft involving three juvenile female suspects.
The reporting party told police the suspects had exited the store and entered a vehicle. Using the license plate number, officers determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
The suspects traveled through the parking lot, “committing an assault on an uninvolved citizen,” according to the Police Department.
Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and officers terminated the chase, losing contact with the vehicle.
The vehicle was relocated a short time later after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway and Candlewood Drive North. Witnesses told police that five females ran away from the vehicle following the crash.
Officers conducted a K-9 track near the vehicle and arrested all five suspects.
While both vehicles sustained significant damage, no one was injured in the crash.
While two of the suspects were released to their parents, the remaining three were transported to the Hennepin County Supervision Center.
Police said the remaining three suspects were either apparent runaways, or officers were unable to contact their parents
“The juvenile female suspects were identified by witnesses at Target, the assault, (and) at the scene of the crash, and will be charged for their crimes at a later date,” the Police Department alert said.
