Kent and Laura Olson, the founders of the Twin Cities Autism Foundation, biked and ran 44 miles Sept. 25 to spread a message of awareness and hope about the number of lives touched by autism.
The Brooklyn Park couple started their journey at Orchard Trail Park, with Kent traveling 33 miles by bike and 11 on foot, while Laura traveled the bulk by bicycle, eventually looping back to their starting point.
The substantial distance is a nod to more than the pair’s fitness regimen – more than one in 44 Minnesotans is diagnosed with autism.
“I run quite a bit, but I run 3 to 5 miles,” Kent Olson said. “I don’t run 20 to 30.”
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans to host the organization’s 5K. As a result, they organized a less centralized run and fundraiser, where people could take on a portion or the entire distance, by foot, bike, Rollerblade, or whatever “clomp” mode they chose, Olson said.
“People could do it their own way,” he said. “It’s kind of a daylong thing.”
Their 14-year-old son Matthew – they call him Matty – was diagnosed with autism when he was five years old. Once he was diagnosed, the pair was introduced to the local autism community, and began raising money for several charitable organizations.
A group of supporters in those efforts, mainly neighbors, friends and family, formed to help in those efforts, calling themselves “Matty’s Puzzle Pack.”
“We threw ourselves into the autism community by raising a lot of money for two other charities,” Olson said. “Kind of a warm, supportive response to, OK, this is his journey now. It’s our journey now too.”
As the years continued, they learned that while Matty may have the stereotypical autism challenges, others on the autism spectrum may have considerably more difficulties.
“Even with that being said and that challenge of his and ours, there are people that have so much more to deal with along these lines than we do,” Olson said. “After raising money for a couple years plus for these other charities, we kind of felt called to set up our own, make some of our own decisions, and help people in our own way.”
As the organization became a formal corporation in 2015 and was established as a nonprofit in 2016, the Matty’s Puzzle Pack moniker was left behind in favor of the Twin Cities Autism Foundation name, although they still recognize it on their logo with a small FKA Matty’s Puzzle Pack script to acknowledge the past work.
“We’re just looking to continue the awareness in the community,” said Laura Olson. “It’s just been a lot of fun to see everybody get involved and give back to the families.”
One of the main areas of focus for the organization has been to sponsor trips to the Autism Society of Minnesota’s summer camp programs.
The costs to send a child to the camp can be as high as $1,300 or $1,400, Kent Olson said.
As the organization continues to grow, both in board members and capacity, they expect to bring back the Matty’s Puzzle Pack name, but with a new purpose.
Rather than providing a metaphorical pack of folks that assist with fundraising, the organization is working to present a literal puzzle pack to families upon receiving an Autism diagnosis.
These backpacks contain a puzzle, a T-shirt, pens, a notepad, a book, and other helpful info that aims to provide a more comforting and loving experience than the typically sterile nature of a doctor’s office.
“There’s still shock when you hear the bottom line and they give you an actual pile full of papers with a bunch of medical analysis,” Olson said. “It’s still a gut punch on that day. Medical providers that do this, their job is not to be your friend. … Our goal is to have some form of warmth to the transition for these folks that are now moving into the world of autism.”
Approximately 50 bags have been prepared so far, and the organization is discussing a potential partnership with Children’s Hospital.
With larger fundraising efforts, the bags should allow for the organization to reach more families and have a larger impact, Olson said.
