Three members of the Brooklyn Park Police cadet program were recently sworn in as full-time police officers, increasing the department’s overall diversity in a profession largely dominated by white men.
The new officers – Vamougne Kanneh, Cameo Strong, and Jessica Hager – are replacing officers that retired from the force. The department’s sworn ranks, 93% of which were white men in 2010, are now 17% people of color, according to Deputy Chief Mark Bruley.
“And, while it’s been 10 years, you’ve got to remember that most of our police officers stay in their positions for 30 years,” Bruley said in an interview.
He called the cadet program “the answer” to diversifying the department. The program offers candidates a part-time job, mentoring, and a department-funded college education.
The Police Department provides cadets with scholarships to attend college full-time and obtain law enforcement certificates while assisting the department with community service calls on a part-time basis. When joining the program, cadets receive a conditional offer to join the police department upon completing their education and training.
“Our traditional candidates coming into law enforcement were white males,” Bruley said, describing previous efforts to increase diversity in the department.
“We looked at a position that we were opening up for a cadet, and tried to target women and people of color to try to help infuse them into the
Police Department, and kind of grow our own police officers, if you will. And so that went forward to about 2010 until we realized that the only diversity we were getting was from our cadet program, and so we kind of doubled down and we got rid of all of our CSOs (community service officers) and converted them to cadets.”
There tends to be a small group of diverse candidates interested in pursuing a law enforcement career at any given time, Bruley said. When the department opens a sworn-officer job, less than 10% of applicants are people of color, Bruley estimated.
With many police departments across the state looking for a diverse pool of candidates, bringing new candidates to the department required a different strategy, he said.
“We decided to be more aggressive with our approach and really bring in that diversity early, and invest in them early and kind of grow them here into the position, and it’s worked out,” Bruley said.
The department employs a class of up to nine cadets, many recruited from local high schools, according to Bruley.
“Our school resource officers are recruiting kids that they think would be good police officers, who have an interest in being police officers,” he said. “We literally grow them from our own high schools into police officers here in our community. We recruit all over.”
“There are no quick answers. This is a constant struggle that every police department in the state is struggling with,” he added.
“In terms of the barriers that we’re up against, I think this is a very progressive approach to find creative ways to diversify our police department instead of just sitting on our hands and waiting for them to come through the traditional process.”
