After imprisoning and torturing a man in Brooklyn Park over a drug debt, a Lino Lakes man is facing 24 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office recently announced.

Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to 289 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, in connection with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.

