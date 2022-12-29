After imprisoning and torturing a man in Brooklyn Park over a drug debt, a Lino Lakes man is facing 24 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office recently announced.
Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to 289 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, in connection with federal drug trafficking and firearms violations.
Meanwhile, state court records show that he recently pleaded guilty to first-degree assault causing great bodily harm and kidnapping. Chapa-Aguilera, also known as “Capo,” was sentenced to more than eight years in state prison, which he will serve concurrently with his federal sentence.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Worthington Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chapa-Aguilera on April 11, 2021. Police searched his vehicle and found more than two pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire compartment and a loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol.
Later that year, on Dec. 20, 2021, Chapa-Aguilera confronted a man about a drug debt at a Brooklyn Park residence. Accomplices lured the victim to a Brooklyn Park home on the 6600 block of Ronald Place, where he met Chapa-Aguilera.
While in the residence, Chapa-Aguilera bound the victim’s hands, kicked the victim, burned him with kitchen knives heated on the stove and beat him with a metal pipe. These beatings continued for at least two hours.
Chapa-Aguilera eventually barricaded the victim in the basement crawlspace, where he was kept overnight.
The victim escaped while Chapa-Aguilera left the residence, then knocked on a neighborhood door and asked for help.
The victim ‘s injuries included multiple burns on his buttocks and arms, broken ribs, and a large laceration above his eye which required stitches. While hospitalized, he was treated with a blood transfusion.
When conducting a search warrant on the residence, law enforcement found approximately three pounds of methamphetamine and evidence of the torture.
Police requested a warrant be issued for Chapa-Aguilera’s arrest following the incident. He already had at least two active arrest warrants at the time of the incident.
Chapa-Aguilera had a third run-in with law enforcement on Jan. 7, 2022. Law enforcement in the Twin Cities area located Chapa-Aguilera driving a purple camouflage Humvee.
After attempting a traffic stop, Chapa-Aguilera led officers on a high speed pursuit. Officers eventually disabled the vehicle and arrested him.
In the vehicle, law enforcement found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.
Chapa-Aguilera pleaded guilty in federal court Sept. 6 to one count of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.