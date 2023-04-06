After 23-year-old Zaria McKeever was fatally shot in her Brooklyn Park apartment in November 2022, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office recently announced charges for two accomplices, bringing the total defendant count in the case to five.
In addition to McKeever’s former boyfriend Erick Haynes, who was charged with second-degree murder shortly after she was killed, Eriana Haynes, 24, a Brooklyn Center resident, and Tavion James, 24, a Brooklyn Park resident, were charged with aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact.
The two shooters in the case, a 17-year-old and 15-year-old, were charged following the shooting and have accepted a plea deal.
Both will plead guilty and be treated as minors in the justice system. They will be sent to Red Wing juvenile prison to serve out their sentences, but will be transferred to adult prison if they violate the terms of the their plea deal.
“Let me be clear about this: Zaria’s murder is a devastating case of domestic homicide,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty during a press conference. “As her family and the community are grieving, we have continued to pursue justice and accountability.”
According to court documents, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to Eden Park Apartments at 2:34 a.m. on Nov. 8 on a report of a home invasion in progress.
Arriving officers found that McKeever had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived.
McKeever and Haynes had previously dated and had a child together. After the two broke up, Haynes stalked and harassed McKeever.
At the time of the shooting, McKeever had been in an apartment with her new boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint.
Her boyfriend told police that on the day of the shooting, Haynes had followed McKeever in a vehicle and knocked on her apartment door. A short time later, while McKeever’s boyfriend was in the bathroom, he reported hearing a loud sound, then determined the apartment door had been kicked in.
While McKeever argued with someone in the front room, her boyfriend ran to a bedroom, punched out the screen, and jumped from the second-story window to the ground. He called 911 shortly after.
Haynes admitted to police that he and two juveniles had went to McKeever’s apartment with the intent to assault her new boyfriend.
Haynes, who had purchased a gun and given it to one of the juveniles, waited in the getaway car while the two juveniles entered the home.
One of the juveniles sustained a gunshot wound during the attack, and Haynes transported them to the hospital, where they were arrested.
Once in police custody, the juveniles “implicated (Haynes) in the burglary turned homicide,” the criminal complaint reads. “They indicated that (Haynes) gave them the gun, told them where to go, and directed them on what to do when they arrived. (Haynes) also helped them flee from the scene after helped get medical attention to (the juvenile) for the wounds he suffered during the incident.”
In a press release, Moriarty’s office wrote the following on the decision to approve a plea deal with the juveniles:
“These sentences will better protect the safety of our community in the long run than would sending these teenagers straight to adult prison. Adult prison provides little to no opportunity for rehabilitation, and for children, is counterproductive. Youth sent directly to the adult system have far worse outcomes than those given the benefit of juvenile programming – they are less likely to gain employment, more likely to be impoverished and much more likely to commit crimes in the future. It should, therefore, be a last resort, as it is here.
If the youths violate the terms of their sentences, a judge will have the opportunity to impose the long prison terms that are also part of their sentences, under Minnesota’s blended sentencing scheme, or ‘Extended Jurisdiction Juvenile.’”
