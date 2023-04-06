After 23-year-old Zaria McKeever was fatally shot in her Brooklyn Park apartment in November 2022, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office recently announced charges for two accomplices, bringing the total defendant count in the case to five.

In addition to McKeever’s former boyfriend Erick Haynes, who was charged with second-degree murder shortly after she was killed, Eriana Haynes, 24, a Brooklyn Center resident, and Tavion James, 24, a Brooklyn Park resident, were charged with aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact.

