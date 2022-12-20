After shooting at police officers during a Brooklyn Center car chase, two 18-year-olds were recently charged with attempted murder.

Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, and Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, were charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in connection with the incident.

