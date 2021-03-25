In two indictments, 13 people were charged with defrauding the Medicaid program for more than $5.4 million.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, mental health practitioners and interpreters working for Live Better, LLC, and Multicultural Counseling Clinic submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid for services that were never rendered. Prosecutors allege that some participants in the scheme were involved for as long as three years.
Live Better is a patient services company with branches in Roseville; Multicultural Counseling Clinic has officers in Brooklyn Park, St. Paul and Burnsville, according to the Attorney’s Office.
Those indicted include Okach Kwot, 51, of Columbia Heights; Elijah Kollie, 62, of Robbinsdale; Abdirahman Yonis, 33, of Bloomington; Alphonso Johnson, 58, of Oakdale; Ilyas Farah, 38; of St. Louis Park; Anab Awad, 50, of Plymouth; Ayan Mohamud, 41, of St. Paul; Elifaa Henry Kinyaiya, 45, of Brooklyn Park; Varbar Kanneh, 30, of New Brighton; Eskender Yousuf, 39, of Maple Grove; Hodan Hashi, 52, of Woodbury; Omar Ali Osman, 28; of Eagan; and Ubah Hassan Hagi, 43, of Eagan.
Each of the accused is charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The cases are the result of investigations by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of the Inspector General, the FBI and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office Medicare Fraud Control Unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.