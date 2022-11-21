Two juveniles were shot on Nov. 18 in Brooklyn Park, with one victim dying from his wounds and the other surviving, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

One juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting. Police believe more suspects may be at large.

