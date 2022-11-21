Two juveniles were shot on Nov. 18 in Brooklyn Park, with one victim dying from his wounds and the other surviving, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
One juvenile was arrested in connection with the shooting. Police believe more suspects may be at large.
The department was alerted to a possible shooting at 8:38 p.m., Inspector Elliot Faust said.
“Initial information was received by the Minnesota State Patrol that a shooting victim was in a vehicle on Interstate 94 at 53rd Avenue,” Faust said.
Other law enforcement agencies that were assisting in the investigation located the vehicle, which had pulled over and stopped on I-94.
Two 17-year-old male gunshot victims were found inside the vehicle. Responding officers rendered emergency medical aid to both victims.
One of the victims was transported to a hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The second victim was found in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his wounds.
Brooklyn Park Police detectives began conducting an investigation into the incident.
“One 17-year-old male was arrested for aiding and abetting murder and is currently being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center,” Faust said. “It is believed that there may still be suspects at large; however, there is no known danger to the public. It is believed that the suspects and victims knew one another, and this not believed to be a random crime.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.