BY ANDREW WIG
In anticipation of the high-profile trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, services at the Hennepin County Government Center will be temporarily relocated beginning Monday, March 1.
As the home of Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District, the eyes of the world will be on the Government Center, with crowds expected to converge on the downtown Minneapolis facility during the court proceedings, which begin Monday, March 8. Chauvin is charged with murder for the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, an event that set off waves of civil unrest in the Twin Cities and across the country.
With disruption expected once again, “the county has a responsibility to help the courts carry out the trial,” Hennepin County Board Chair Marion Greene explained in an interview. Green, of St. Louis Park, represents District 3, which includes St. Louis Park and southwestern Minneapolis.
“We’re the landlord to the Fourth Judicial District,” Greene said. “ … We’re concerned with the safety of everybody involved with the trial.”
For the duration of the proceedings, county services, ranging from driver’s license renewal to domestic-abuse crisis response, are being relocated, with many of the services already offered remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the county works to keep its services available, Greene is acknowledging the continued push for racial justice that began after Floyd stopped breathing under Chauvin’s knee.
“There’s a lot of sadness, a lot of anger in and around the murder of George Floyd,” she said, noting that concerns regarding inequities and racial profiling continue. “That all has to be acknowledged.”
In a written statement released Feb. 22, Greene said she was “unsettled” to see security fencing erected around the Government Center. She added, however, “Justice and community safety must be a top guiding priority.”
The trial will serve as a reminder of a traumatic summer of 2020, during which sights of National Guard soldiers and police in riot gear became commonplace. Security measures at the Government Center will include physical barriers surrounding the monolithic building.
“The barricades in and of themselves may feel like an act of aggression, layered on top of existing and ongoing trauma,” Greene said. “To ensure that justice is served for George Floyd, his family, and our community, these measures are being taken to prevent any disruption to the trial.”
For those seeking services or taking part in regular county business, the adjustment would be more dramatic if there wasn’t a pandemic keeping people away from the Government Center anyway.
Services such as driver’s license renewals are being offered by appointment only, bringing far fewer people to the facility. Plus, many other services are being offered online or over the phone, while the vast majority of court hearings are being conducted remotely, county spokespeople noted. A building that normally welcomes 2,500 employees a day is now occupied by about 300, according to a spokesperson.
In addition to the barriers around the Government Center, security measures include the closure of the facility’s parking ramp.
Service changes
Affected services can be accessed in this manner for the duration of the trial:
Domestic Abuse Service Center – Beginning March 1, call 612-348-5073 for access.
Law Library – Beginning March 1, curbside pick-up will be suspended and book drop-off will be unavailable. No late fees will accrue and all due dates will be extended. Staff will continue to be available by phone at 612-348-2903.
Licenses, certificates and permits – View service options at tinyurl.com/8sya6pny. Services are available online, by mail, by fax and in person at other locations. Appointments may be booked far in advance. Patrons are advised to avoid the wait by using online service options when possible.
Plats – Beginning March 2, plat signing will relocate from the Government Center. View service options at tinyurl.com/24w3e994.
Probation – Probation clients are advised to contact their probation officer before any appointments scheduled at the Government Center. Those who do not have their probation officer’s contact information should email POConnect@hennepin.us. Anyone who is directed to the Government Center by their probation officer should allow for extra time due to increased security measures and limited parking.
Property taxes – View service options at tinyurl.com/8sya6pny. Online and conventional payment options are available.
Sheriff’s Office – To access Sheriff’s Office services in City Hall, use the entrance on Fourth Street.
For general county information, call 612-348-3000 or visit hennepin.us.
