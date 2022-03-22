BC24NWmemorial-main.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTOS BY KEVIN MILLER)

After the city of Brooklyn Center contacted Daunte Wright’s family regarding plans to move his memorial from its current location at 63rd Avenue and Katherine Drive, city officials appear to have reversed course, with plans to leave the memorial at the intersection.

After the city of Brooklyn Center contacted Daunte Wright’s family regarding plans to move his memorial from its current location at 63rd Avenue and Katherine Drive, city officials appear to have reversed course, with plans to leave the memorial at the intersection.

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, told the Sun Post that after receiving an email from the city regarding initial plans to move the memorial, she met with city leaders including City Manager Reggie Edwards and a city attorney March 15 to discuss the future of the site.

The city “anticipated opening up and removing it, but we had a meeting today with the city, which was a very good meeting, I’m very happy with it,” Wright said. “Moving forward on what the space will be for Daunte, it will stay here and we’re working to see what that looks like in the future.”

BC24NWmemorial-katie.JPG

Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, arrives at her son's memorial to speak with reporters.

While the future vision for the memorial is unclear, it is expected be a permanent installation instead of the “living memorial” currently in place, Wright said.

“We’re excited to see what this will evolve into,” she said. “We’re still in the makings of it. ... It’s something that’s going to represent the community but also the legacy of Daunte and remembering what happened here on this street corner.”

Brooklyn Center’s administrative division did not respond to the Sun Post’s request for comment.

During a March 14 City Council meeting, Mayor Mike Elliott said he opposed moving the memorial. Several speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting also spoke against moving the memorial.

“I fully support keeping the memorial that we have now and working with the family to make sure that whatever the city does next, that the family is on board with in terms of remembering Daunte,” Elliott said. “Removing the memorial would be a grave mistake.”

Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop near the intersection of 63rd and Katherine by then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter on April 11, 2021.

Potter was charged and found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison in February.

Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments