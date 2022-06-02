Candidate filing for the upcoming November election closed May 31.
In Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, voters will select their next representatives in the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives, as well as in the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center city councils.
The mayor’s seats in both Brooklyns will also be on the ballot in the next election, along with larger state and federal races for Minnesota Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and the United States House of Representatives.
As the election approaches, the Sun Post will publish voters guides with biographical information and a candidate questionnaire.
State House and Senate
With redistricting, voters will have new dividing dividing boundaries for districts in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park.
Previously, Brooklyn Center and the southern half of Brooklyn Park were largely covered by Senate District 40. Brooklyn Park north of 85 Avenue was part of Senate District 36.
Now, Senate District 38 covers Brooklyn Center and portions of south and west Brooklyn Park, while Senate District 34 covers northern and eastern portion of the city.
Many candidates running in races for state seats have ran in past elections.
In House District 38A, long-time DFLer. Michael Nelson is running unopposed.
Nelson, a carpenter by trade, was elected to the House in 2002.
In House District 38B, Democrat Samantha Vang, who is in her second term representing Brooklyn Center in the House, will face Republican challenger Robert Marvin.
Vang defeated Marvin in the 2018 election. Marvin, an electrical engineer, also ran and lost against outgoing Senator Chris Eaton in the 2020 Senate election.
With Eaton stepping away from the state politics, there will not be an incumbent for the Senate District 38 seat.
Four candidates have filed for the race: Republican Brad Kohler, DFLers Huldah Hiltsley and Susan Pha, and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mary O’Connor.
According to his website, Kohler, a Brooklyn Park resident, is a former UFC heavyweight fighter, with a line of boxing products and a motivational childrens’ book.
Pha has sat on the Brooklyn Park City Council since 2016. She is a small business owner and an author, and was the first woman of color elected to serve on the council.
Hiltsley is a Brooklyn Center resident, and according to her website, she is first-generation immigrant from Kenya, and has three bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree from Bethel University.
O’Connor is a Brooklyn Center resident. She ran against Vang in the 2020 election and lost.
In Senate District 34, DFL incumbent John Hoffman and Republican challenger Karen Attia will have rematch of the 2020 election.
According to her website, Attia is a retired critical care nurse.
Before he was elected to the Senate, Hoffman was a member of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board.
In another rematch, Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman will face Republican challenger Scott Simmons.
Hortman, an attorney, is serving her ninth term in the House.
Simmons is a public sector attorney, and has served as chair of the Brooklyn Park Charter Commission.
Brooklyn Center mayor and council
Five candidates have filed for the mayor’s race in Brooklyn Center.
First-term incumbent Mike Elliott, who was recently awarded a Bush Fellowship, will face challenges from City Councilmember April Graves, as well as Mark Allen, Laurie Ann Moore, and Leng Xiong.
Graves was elected to the council in 2014. She works with the Minneapolis Health Department in youth violence prevention.
Allen is president of the Brooklyn Center Business Association.
Xiong ran for council in the 2020 election and was eliminated in the primary.
Voters will also elect two City Councilmembers to the seats currently held by Graves and Dan Ryan.
Nine candidates have filed for the council race.
The candidates include Matt Branch, Jake Carter, Shantel Cook, Joylenna Garcia, Kau Guannu, Dan Jerzak, Andrew Johnson, Teneshia Kragness, and Christine Suste.
According to his website, Branch works for Minneapolis Public Schools and created the non profit Root Youth and Family Services with his wife. He is a member of the Brooklyn Center Community Safety and Violence Prevention Implementation Committee.
Garcia is also a member of the Community Safety and Violence Prevention Implementation Committee.
Guannu is an attorney and member of the Brooklyn Center Planning Commission, as well as a first-generation immigrant from Liberia, her website states.
Johnson is a health information technology coordinator at Nystrom & Associates. According to his website, he has lived in Brooklyn Center for nine years.
Dan Jerzak is employed as a crime prevention specialist for the Brooklyn Center Police Department, and worked in several roles in Brooklyn Center’s community developemnt department, including code enforcement.
Suste ran for council in 2020 and was eliminated in the primary election. According to her 2020 voters guide, she works as a restaurant manager and server.
The League of Women Voters will be moderating a candidate forum on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at City Hall, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., in the Council Chambers.
The mayoral candidate forum will be 6:30-7:30 pm and the Councilmember candidate forum will be 7:45-9 pm.
Brooklyn Park mayor and council
With current Mayor Lisa Jacobson stepping away from local politics, three candidates are vying for her seat.
Boyd Morson, who currently sits on the Brooklyn Park City Council, Wynfred Russell, also a City Councilmember, and Hollies Winston have filed for the race.
Any of these three candidates would be the city’s first Black mayor.
Jacobson defeated Winston in a narrow two vote win to take the mayor’s seat in the August 2021 special election for mayor.
Winston is a former Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Commissioner and is the CEO of Guaranteed America, a business advocacy firm that supports minority owned small businesses.
Morson was elected to the council in 2020.
In a previous Sun Post voter guide, he listed himself as a U.S. Navy veteran, a husband of 35 years, and a father of three with an associates degree from Boston University. He is a former member of the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission.
The Brooklyn Park City Council censured Morson March 7 and removed him from his committee seats after he was accused of unwanted physical contact and attempts to intimidate a city staff member.
He has publicly denied the accusations, calling them “frivolous,” “comical,” and “nonsense.”
“Situations like this have resulted into assassination of people’s character throughout history,” Morson said. “And not only have they assassinated peoples character, they have led to some people getting killed because of a white lie.”
Russell was elected to the council in 2018.
He is the founder of African Career, Education & Resource Inc., and is program manager for health delivery systems at eHealth Systems Africa.
Two candidates filed to run for the East District council seat: Indred Alexander and Christian Eriksen.
Eriksen, who is employed as fellowship coordinator in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Minnesota, ran against Morson in 2020 and lost.
He is a member of the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission.
In the Central District, Latrina Caldwell, Warren S. Carey, Nichole Klonowski and Teshite Wako will compete for the open seat.
Klonowski is vice chair of the Brooklyn Park Planning Commission.
On her website, Caldwell lists herself as an entrepreneur, author and coach.
Wako has served as CFO of the Neighborhood Development Center, and is chair of the Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Commission, according to his website.
The West District represents another crowded field, with five candidates filing to run.
Yelena S. Kurdyumova, Henry Momanyi, Wayland Richards, Maria Tran, and Tonja West-Hafner have filed for the race.
Kurdyumova has ran several times for mayor and council seats. According to her 2021 voters guide submission, she owns International Interpreting, Translation & PR Services, LLC and Runglobalmedia.com, and is a freelance writer and photojournalist stringer.
Momanyi is executive director of Global Health Services Inc. He ran against Pha in the 2020 election and lost.
West-Hafner was elected to a Central District council seat in 2018. Due to redistricting, she is now running in the West District.
According to her previous voters guide, she works for Hennepin County administering federal community planning and development programs.
She is a former member of the Brooklyn Park Planning Commission and Community Long Range Improvement Commission.
Brooklyn Park will host a primary Aug. 9. Absentee voting will begin June 24.
