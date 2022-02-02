As the Minnesota Department of Transportation continues its lengthy environmental impact study for the troubled Highway 252 corridor, it is planning to implement short-term changes on the roadway in the meantime.
The agency plans to remove the free right turn for motorists traveling eastbound on 66th Avenue and merging with southbound traffic on Highway 252, and replace it with a signal-controlled intersection.
“People are in fact dying on Highway 252, so we have a critical need to do something to make sure 252 is safe,” said Jerome Adams, MnDOT project manager, speaking to the Brooklyn Center City Council Jan. 24
The structural change is part of an effort by MnDOT to reduce accidents on one of the most crash-prone stretches of highway in the state of Minnesota.
The ongoing environmental impact study for the project is expected to continue into 2024 or 2025, and if reconstruction of the highway moves forward, it would likely occur in 2026 or 2027, Adams said.
While MnDOT is not currently offering a position on the future of the highway, the thoroughfare has long been considered for conversion to a freeway. Before undertaking the current corridor environmental study, MnDOT was developing plans and conducting an environmental assessment for converting the highway to a freeway.
In the interim, the new signal is expected be constructed summer 2023, at no cost to the city.
With the ongoing study, any interim improvements must to be minor and not prejudice the environmental impact study results, according to Adams.
MnDOT studied crash data for the period beginning early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when traffic levels were lower due to social distancing and mandated business shutdowns. With the reduction in travelers, the main stretch of Highway 252 saw a comparable reduction in crashes, according to Adams. However, crashes remained more frequent at the free right turn at 66th Avenue, he said.
“There’s a large crash cluster in that corner that’s fairly unique to this location,” Adams said. “We’re saying, with our engineering judgment, with the circumstance we’re seeing here, we think this will be an improvement.”
MnDOT did not use “a crash model or crash study” to inform the decision, Adams said, but rather “experience across the state and experience across the metro.”
The changes are small enough to not require municipal consent from Brooklyn Center. “We want to make sure you know what we’re proposing, and we do want to know, do you have any concerns about it?” Adams said.
Other smaller changes planned for the highway beyond adding the signal will be minor and not noticed by most motorists, Adams said.
Five of the six intersections on the highway are among the state’s worst for annual crash costs. The intersection at 66th Avenue has the second-highest crash costs in the state, while the intersection at 85th Avenue has the ninth-highest. The intersection at 73rd Avenue ranks 12th-highest in the state.
The project study area includes Interstate 94 between Highway 252 and the 4th Street exit, and Highway 252 between the I94/694 junction and Highway 610.
“I think that there’s clearly a need to do something interim and so this starts to address that question,” Mayor Mike Elliott said.
Highway 252 Safety Task Force member Brendan McCarthy questioned why MnDOT would not use crash data or crash modeling rather than engineering judgment to guide recommended changes.
“I’m an engineer, I use data-driven decisions, I don’t just use a gut-feel,” he said. “A lot of us residents have been trying to get (interim safety improvements) for decades and still nothing’s happened, but, at least you’re moving forward.”
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
