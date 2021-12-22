The Brooklyn Park City Council recently discussed its state and federal legislative agendas for the upcoming year, with transportation projects, as well as COVID-19 assistance remaining high priorities.
Annually, the city creates a document outlining its priorities for the upcoming legislative sessions.
The council agreed that issues related to public safety, mental health resources and transit deserve specific call-outs in the city’s legislative priority literature.
“This document evolves over time depending on what the priorities are of the council,” said Jay Stroebel, city manager.
Transit and construction projects
Transit and construction projects remain significant in the city’s state and federal requests.
The Bottineau Blue Line LRT extension project, which would connect downtown Minneapolis with Brooklyn Park, has slowed in development since the project office began redesigning the route.
However, Brooklyn Park is unlikely to see many design changes in its portion of the project.
Brooklyn Park “supports policies, laws (federal, state, regional and local) to finalize planning and move to the construction and operation phases of the BLRT extension project,” the city wrote.
The other substantial transit project planned in the city – the conversion of Highway 252 to a freeway – also tops the city’s list of unfinished business.
Currently, the project is in a period of environmental review. While partial funding has been provided to the project, the city “seeks to work with project partners to secure the additional funding necessary for this project to advance,” the city wrote. “The city supports expanded access to federal, state and regional grant dollars that would alleviate local taxpayer burden for these costs.”
Councilmember Terry Parks spoke in favor of pushing for transit improvements.
“We’re always talking about the transportation piece of what’s going on and we’re kind of being held back with the (Highway) 252 project, which has been pushed, the light rail which has been pushed, but being the sixth largest city in the state and probably at the lowest of the food chain as far as transportation goes, it’s tough to have inclusion if we have no way of getting people around,” Councilmember Terry Parks said.
The Center for Innovation and the Arts project, a joint effort between the city, North Hennepin Community College, Osseo Area Schools and other project partners, was not allocated funding in the most recent bonding bill.
The city is continuing to advocate for funding for the project, which is proposed adjacent to the library near 85th Avenue and West Broadway.
“We will consider seeking the entire $45 million state share of this project,” the city wrote.
COVID and healthcare
The city is planning to request a variety of COVID-19 relief initiatives from the state, federal and local programs.
These include financial investment in rent and mortgage assistance, workforce development and unemployment insurance, financial support for businesses, and continued investment in testing and medical care.
The council agreed that mental health resources for youth and young adults was a necessary addition to the priority list.
“We lost another person, another young person, a college student in Brooklyn Park from the Oromo community, to suicide,” Mayor Lisa Jacobson said. “There just simply is not enough help.”
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said the focus on COVID-19, while important, has impacted efforts to reduce the spread of HIV and AIDS in the community.
“It is causing us to lose focus of other critical diseases and health issues,” he said. “A significant number of people within the BIPOC community groups are heavily represented among the new HIV cases.”
Funding for urban agriculture such as neighborhood or community gardens can have a positive impact on community heath and neighborhood stability, Russell said.
Federal resources for improvement of the city’s water treatment facilities ought to explored, he said.
Public safety
Parks, Jacobson and Councilmember Boyd Morson spoke to a desire to see public safety issues highlighted in the priority document.
Jacobson said the state ought to consider increasing penalties for illegal gun possession, carjacking, possession of stolen vehicles, and traffic violations related to street racing.
“If there’s a way to kind of up the ante on what happens when you’re caught going over 90 miles an hour, because these are things that continue to, we hear about them within the community,” she said. Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said that the issue likely lies more with the county attorney and the office’s willingness to hold criminals accountable.
Out-of-school recreation services remain important to keeping youth out of trouble and involved in positive activities, she said.
