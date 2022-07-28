A petition to amend Brooklyn Center’s City Charter and institute sweeping changes to the city’s style of government is expected to be brought before the City Council this month, and is likely to meet voters at the polls in November.

The petition aims to replace the existing manger-council style government with that of an executive mayor-legislative council, where an elected, full-time mayor oversees duties currently performed by the city manager.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments