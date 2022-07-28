A petition to amend Brooklyn Center’s City Charter and institute sweeping changes to the city’s style of government is expected to be brought before the City Council this month, and is likely to meet voters at the polls in November.
The petition aims to replace the existing manger-council style government with that of an executive mayor-legislative council, where an elected, full-time mayor oversees duties currently performed by the city manager.
This style of government has colloquially been called a “strong mayor” system, in contrast with the “weak mayor” system that is currently in place in Brooklyn Center. The system is common in suburban cities in Minnesota.
The Brooklyn Center Charter Commission initially balked at moving the citizen-led petition forward on July 20, according to unapproved meeting minutes.
However, under the impending threat of a legal challenge in courts, the Brooklyn Center Charter Commission voted unanimously to forward the petition to the City Council on July 26.
The City Clerk’s office will determine if the petition and its signatures meet the state’s requirements for charter amendments. If the petition can withstand the scrutiny, it will come before the City Council.
While the amendment could be enacted immediately with a unanimous vote from the council, in court documents, the drafters of the petition said they want to see the amendment come before voters on the ballot.
Likewise, while Mayor Mike Elliott spoke in support of a strong-mayor proposal during a recent League of Women Voters forum, one of his three opponents in the primary, Councilmember April Graves, spoke against strong-mayor proposals, making a unanimous vote unlikely.
As a result, the amendment may be placed on the ballot for November, leaving voters to determine its fate.
Strong mayor proposal
The new 27-page charter amendment would increase the size of the city’s governing body and give the mayor many of the duties currently delegated to the city manager.
Included in the proposal is an edited version of the charter, which removes the existing language related to the city manager and replaces it with the mayor.
Under the proposal, the mayor would serve as the chief executive officer overseeing the administration of the city.
“The mayor shall be recognized as the official head of the city for all ceremonial purposes, by the courts for the purpose of serving civil process, and by the Governor for the purposes of martial law,” the proposal reads.
The mayor would have the option to appoint a director of staff to assist in overseeing daily operations, and the mayor could delegate any duty or right to the director of staff.
“The mayor may appoint at least one administrative aide and one policy aide,” the amendment reads. “The mayor may appoint any other appropriate staff as the budget authorizes. The budget must provide funding for the director of staff and for at least one administrative aide and one policy aide. The budget may also provide for any other staff supporting the mayor.”
The council would be obligated to appropriate a fund of no less than $10,000 to be used at the mayor’s discretion, and the mayor would be obligated to report expenses from this fund to the council.
“The mayor shall be the head of the administrative branch of the city government and shall be accountable to the voters for the proper administration of all affairs relating to the city,” the proposal reads.
The proposal would add a new position, city council president, to the city’s governing body. The council would then have five members, plus the mayor.
The council would elect its own President and Vice President. In the case of a vacant in the Mayor’s seat, the Council President would serve as Mayor.
“Except as this charter otherwise provides, neither the City Council nor any Council committee or member may usurp, invade, or interfere with the mayor’s direction or supervision of the administration for which this charter provides,” the proposal reads.
The proposal also gives the mayor veto powers over ordinances and resolutions passed by the council.
The veto could be over-ruled “only if the Council at its next meeting by two-thirds of its membership again passes the act over the Mayor’s veto,” the proposal reads.
Recent history and Charter Commission action
According to an affidavit, a group calling itself “Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor” was formed in 2019 with the goal of changing Brooklyn Center’s form of government. That work slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the affidavit.
The Brooklyn Center City Council took the rare step of firing former City Manager Curt Boganey following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021. Former Deputy City Manager Reggie Edwards, a Mankato resident, was later appointed City Manager.
“In April of 2021, Brooklyn Center police killed Daunte Wright and widespread protests ensued,” reads an affidavit signed by Stefanie Nelson, campaign manager for Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor. “The city manager was making decisions about the handling of the crisis that we disagreed with but were powerless to prevent. For example, he announced that the city would spend thousands of dollars to erect a fence around our police department.
“When we complained, we were not listened to. We realized that the city manager was able to ‘drive away from the crisis’ that we were forced to live with. This reinforced our desire to have elected officials be the decision makers for Brooklyn Center.”
According to the affidavit, the organization began collecting signatures on June 18 of this year, at the city’s Juneteeth festival.
For a citizen’s petition to amend the charter, statute requires that a petition have signatures from 5% of the total votes cast at the last state general election in the city. For Brooklyn Center, that number is 886 signatures.
The Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor petition was submitted to Brooklyn Center’s city clerk with 1,103 signatures July 12, according to court documents.
Charter amendments are sent to the city’s Charter Commission after being submitted to the city.
Meanwhile, according to a memo to the Charter Commission from City Attorney Jason Hill, statute obligates the Charter Commission to transmit citizen petitions to the City Council. The commission does not have the statutory freedom to consider the content of the petition before submitting it to the council.
However, when the Charter Commission met July 20 to discuss the petition, they voted against transmitting it to the council in a 5-4 vote.
Draft minutes from that meeting state that Commissioner Dan Jerzak said he was supportive of “the process,” but had objections including a lack of information presented to the Charter Commission.
Commissioner Stanley Leino said an affidavit should be required for the petition and that its creators should understand the consequences that would result from its falsification. He also expressed concern about passing an “incomplete petition forward,” the minutes read.
The commission then scheduled a follow-up meeting for July 26.
In a memo dated July 25, Hill urged the commission to transmit the petition to the council. He wrote that, in accordance with state law, he would transmit the petition to the City Council if the Charter Commission doesn’t.
“While deficiencies may be discovered with regard to the Citizen Petition, that is the role of the City Clerk and the Charter Commission cannot effectively prohibit an attempt on the part of the citizens of Brooklyn Center to amend the City Charter,” he stated.
When the commission met again July 26, they found copies of a court filing for a case titled, “Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor v. Brooklyn Center Charter Commission,” waiting at their work stations in the City Council Chambers.
Each of the commissioners was mentioned by name in the filing.
The filing requested that a judge force the Charter Commission transmit the petition to the council and that the court impose a fine of not more than $250 “as a measure to prevent the Charter Commission from engaging in such refusal in the future.”
Included in the court documents is cellphone audio of the commission’s July 20 meeting, as provided to Citizens for a Full-Time Mayor by Elliott, according to an affidavit. The commission again debated transmitting the petition during the meeting, with Hill advising them to move forward with transmittal.
While some commissioners continued to have questions about the process and the petition, they ultimately voted unanimously to transmit the proposal to the council.
The transmission did not include a recommendation for how the council should address the petition.
That is, the commission could either recommend that the council approve the amendment by ordinance, send the amendment to the ballot, or provide no recommendation. No other options are legally provided to the commission.
Any commission’s recommendation to the council would be non-binding.
Jerzak said he believed the commission was entitled to private legal counsel and should consider temporarily closing the meeting to the public to discuss the court case.
“As far as the role of the Charter Commission, it’s pretty clear what’s in the statute,” said Charter Commission Chair Mark Goodell.
Leino responded, “I’m not sure that the statute as I read it is as crystal clear as you make it sound ... It doesn’t look like we’re supposed to just rubber stamp whatever comes through here, and if that were the case, I could get on board with it. If it said simply just transmit without asking us to approve the form and substance, maybe I’d go along with the whole thing but I’m just not reading it that way.”
Referring to the court petition, Commissioner Steve Landis said the commission at its last meeting had questions about the process. “They were legitimate questions that we needed to have answered. We immediately, without any question, scheduled this meeting as a follow-up to get those questions answered. We merely delayed our decision. We did not refuse to do our job, we delayed our decision because we had questions that needed to be answered.”
Commissioner Robert Marvin asked that the commission make note of its objections and pass them on to the council.
According to the Charter Commission’s agenda packet, once a petition has been submitted, city staff members have 10 days to review the petition. If the petition it is not complete, it is returned to the petitioners, who may provide a supplemental petition within 10 days.
The City Clerk then has five days to review the supplemental petition. The city clerk must then notify the petitioners if their submission is legally sufficient or not sufficient.
If the petition is sufficient, it will be sent to the council, which could consider ballot language. If it is not sufficient, the petition is filed with the City Clerk’s office and no further action is taken.
The statutory deadline for submitting a ballot question is Aug. 26, according to the commission’s agenda packet.
Existing government structure
The Brooklyn Center City Charter, which is the base governing document for the city government similar to a state or federal constitution, dictates the style of government under which the city operates.
Brooklyn Center’s Charter was initially adopted on Dec. 8, 1966. It was last amended on Dec. 16, 2019.
In the existing government model and charter stipulations, a five-member City Council chaired by the Mayor appoints a city manager as the chief administrative officer who oversees the day-to-day operations of the city.
Under the Charter, the mayor serves as a member of the council, along with four other councilmembers.
The office of the mayor is afforded some special powers, such as the ability to take control of the Police Department with the consent of the council during times of emergency. However, the mayor’s vote on ordinances or resolutions is no more or less significant than that of any other councilmember during meetings.
All councilmembers serve in a part-time capacity, in contrast with the full-time city manager. All city staff members, including emergency officials such as the chief of police and fire chief, report to the city manager. This means the only city staff member who can be hired or fired by the council is the city manager, who serves at the political will of the governing body.
There is one exception, however. In Brooklyn Center, the ad-hoc position that manages the city’s public safety Implementation Committee reports to the mayor, who chairs the committee.
The mayor does not have the power to veto policies, and the council dictates policy by consensus.
The city manager is tasked with implementing the will of the council. For instance, the city manager proposes an operating budget and levy for the city. The council can ask for changes to the budget, or can propose amendments while discussing the budget during open meetings.
