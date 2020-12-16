With Brooklyn Park’s Mayor Jeff Lunde moving on to serve on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners in 2021, the City Council will be tasked with scheduling a special election and appointing one of its own to serve as mayor pro tem for several months until the voters select Lunde’s successor at the ballot box in spring or summer 2021.
The road to a new mayor is strewn with City Charter policy on council vacancies, as well as state laws dictating how and when a new mayor can be elected. These legal requirements likely push the special election out six or so months past Lunde’s expected resignation early in 2021.
City Attorney Jim Thomson told the council Dec. 7 that in the likely event that a primary is required prior the special election, the city won’t be able to meet all of the charter provisions and state law simultaneously, and as a result, state law will prevail in determining the timing the special election for the mayor’s seat.
Lunde said he consulted with both the county attorney and Thomson to see if there was a way he could time his resignation to ease the transition to a new mayor, but “it’s not the case, so this is the schedule.”
He continued, “It may be something that the Charter Commission wants to revisit because there’s been lots of changes to election laws and I’m sure there’s more coming that may make our rules out of date again.”
State Law
Due to a state law passed in 2017, special elections can only be held on specific dates: the second Tuesday in February, April, May, August, or the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This law applies to primary elections as well as special elections.
Absentee voting must begin no later than 46 days prior to any election, including a primary election.
Affidavits of candidacy must be filed no more than 70 days and no fewer than 56 days before a special election.
City Charter
Brooklyn Park’s City Charter contains a number of provisions related to elections and council vacancies.
The charter dictates that if there is a special election for the mayor’s seat and more than two candidates file affidavits of candidacy, there must be a primary election prior to the special election.
This requirement was added to the charter after the 2011 special election for mayor, when Lunde first won the mayor’s seat following the death of Mayor Steve Lampi. While the charter included a provision about primaries for council seats, it did not address a vacancy in the mayor’s seat, Thomson said.
As a result, a dozen candidates competed on the ballot to replace Lampi, with Lunde ultimately winning the seat.
“That was a motivation – there were several years of discussion on it, but ultimately the Charter Commission and the City Council felt it was best to mandate a primary when there are more than two candidates,” Thomson said.
Lunde defeated current councilmembers Wynfred Russell and Mark Mata in 2011, as well as incoming Councilmember Boyd Morson. The election was held on a Saturday in hopes in increasing voter turnout.
The charter was amended to require a primary in 2014.
Once an event occurs that results in a council seat vacancy, such as a member resigning their post, the charter dictates that the council must declare a vacancy at the first meeting following the event.
A special election is required if there are more than 365 days in the mayor’s term. The council must order the special election within 45 days after declaring a vacancy.
If a primary is needed, a special election must be held no more than 120 days after it is ordered. If a primary is not needed, a special election must be held no more than 75 days after it is ordered.
Potential timeline
In the likely event that more than two people file for the election triggering a primary, the city cannot follow both its charter provisions and state law, according to Thomson. As a result, state law preempts the charter.
The city attorney proposed a timeline for a potential primary and special election, but it would need council approval before it could be adopted. It was proposed as follows: Lunde resigns effective Jan. 3, and council accepts this, declaring a vacancy at its Jan. 4 meeting and ordering a special election.
On Jan. 14, the city would publish notice of the candidacy filing period, and the filing period would open Feb. 2.
Filing would then close Feb. 14, and absentee voting would begin Feb. 26 for the primary election.
Election day for the primary would be April 13.
Absentee voting would then open for the special election June 25, with election day on Aug. 10.
According to City Clerk Devin Montero, the city plans to offer early in-person absentee voting, absentee voting by mail, and in-person voting on both election days at all of its precincts.
If a primary were not needed, the timeline for special election could be accelerated, with election day occurring on either April 13 or May 11.
This primary election and special election are estimated to cost $80,000, Montero said.
Who serves as mayor pro tem?
The potentially lengthy period between Lunde’s resignation and the special election begs a question: Who will serve as mayor in his absence?
The council typically appoints one of its members as mayor pro tem at its first meeting of the year. That councilmember generally serves as the mayor during an occasional absence, but in this case, would act as mayor for an extended period of time.
A simple majority vote is required to confirm a nomination for mayor pro tem. That is, once Lunde has resigned, anyone nominated for mayor pro tem would need support from four of the six council members to be confirmed.
City Charter Section 2.07 states the following: “The Council shall choose from its members a Mayor Pro Tem who shall hold office at the will of the Council and shall serve as Mayor in case of the Mayor’s disability or absence from the city, or in case of a vacancy in the office of Mayor until a qualified successor has been elected or appointed.”
In recent years, the council has informally agreed to rotate the position between its members. However, the charter does not mandate that the position be rotated.
Likewise, the charter does not address if a candidate for the mayor’s seat may be selected to serve as mayor pro tem prior to an election.
“One thing I want us to consider because this is coming up is that we’re going to need a mayor pro tem,” Councilmember Terry Parks said. “Normally we haven’t had a mayor pro tem if the person is going to apply for this mayor’s job. They can’t be the mayor pro tem because it just gives an unfair advantage, so it’s something we’ve got to think about.”
