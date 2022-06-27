After serving 11 years representing District 40 in the Minnesota Senate, Chris Eaton is ready to move on.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” she said. “The space between the two parties is even wider and it’s harder to get bipartisan agreements on bills — fortunately, most of mine I was able to because addiction and opioids are really not a political issue.”
Eaton is in her fourth and final term, having served in the Minnesota Senate since 2011.
“I’m retiring, I’m 68 and my husband’s been retired for several years and we want to do some traveling,” she said. “I’ve wanted to go to spring training with the Twins for the last 11 springs and now this next year I can.”
Eaton characterized her last regular session in the Senate, when the Legislature adjourned with unfinished business and no special session in sight, as “disappointing.”
“It seemed like too many of the members of both parties had already moved on to the election,” she said. “The beginning was so skewed by the coming out of the boundaries, of the districts because of redistricting, and then we had all the party endorsing conventions and all, I mean, it was really hard to get work done.”
Despite these distractions, “I thought we came out with a pretty good mental health bill, and we actually had an excellent bonding and tax bill too, but they’re still sitting there because of disagreements primarily with the public safety bill and the transportation bill.”
While legislative leaders continue to meet to discuss a potential special session, “I guess I’m not feeling real hopeful right now,” she said. “Mostly I feel bad for the schools and a lot of the construction projects because there’s a lot of money for infrastructure and a lot of money for the school districts … I’ve just learned there’s some things I have no control over.”
Looking back at her career, Eaton, who served on the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee, the Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee, and was the ranking minority member on the Human Services Licensing Policy Committee, said she was most proud of her bills related opioids and addiction.
Eaton, who is married to former Brooklyn Center Mayor Tim Willson, has advocated for opioid reform since entering the legislature.
Their daughter, Ariel Eaton-Willson, died of a heroin overdose in 2007.
In 2014, Eaton sponsored “Steve’s Law,” which allowed anyone, including first responders, to carry Naloxone to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The law also exempted prosecution against anyone who calls 911 to report an overdose and is also in possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia, unless that individual is carrying a very large amount of drugs for distribution.
Likewise, she mentioned the 2019 Opiate Epidemic Response Bill which raised licensure costs for opioid manufacturers and distributors.
The revenue raised through the bill is redistributed as grants to help deal with the opioid epidemic, “which has only gotten worse with Fentanyl,” Eaton said.
However, there were some important bills that Eaton was never able to get passed, such as funding for voluntary testing of private well water.
“They only get tested when the place sells, so if somebody farms for 30 years and never sells the farm, it’s never been tested,” Eaton said. “It’s a little spendy to test your water.”
Eaton is also concerned about protecting the state’s wolf population if they are removed from the endangered species list, she said.
For the last eight years Eaton, a 40-year registered nurse, has been trying to get an end-of-life options bill passed.
“If someone is terminally ill and told they have six months to live, which is the same criteria for hospice, they would be eligible to request medication from their doctors that they could take and go to sleep and pass peacefully without having to go through a lot of horrible end of life stuff that some of the diseases put you through,” Eaton said. “My bill required that you have to be competent and you have to take the medication yourself, so people with Alzheimer’s wouldn’t have qualified, so they’re always mad at me.”
Eaton hopes Sen. Mary Kunish will continue to advance her bill for natural organic reduction, which allows for people to “be basically composted upon death instead of embalmed and buried or whatever,” she said.
While the practice is not technically illegal in state law, companies have been unwilling of offer the service without a more explicit bill stating it is legal, according to Eaton.
Eaton hopes that her successor will not only listen to the district, but also follow their conscience.
“You’ve got to do what you think is right because if you don’t go there and vote your conscience and do the right thing, what are you there for? You might as well let somebody else be there,” she said.
“I didn’t let whether I would get reelected decide how I would vote on things, I took some tough votes,” she said, citing her opposition to the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium as an example.
“We had a lot of people who were homeless and hungry and so on at that time and I just couldn’t stomach giving hundreds of millions of dollars to billionaires,” she said. “There’s tough votes to take.”
Ultimately, Eaton said it was an honor to have the community feel confident she could represent them in the Senate.
“There were days I looked up around the Senate chamber and had to pinch myself, I couldn’t believe that I was actually there,” she said. “It is pretty overwhelming sometimes, but not many of us will make there so it is kind of an elite club and you have a lot of responsibility.”
With the session over, Eaton and Willson have plans to go to Scotland in August, and potentially Cuba in November.
“We both have had like 14-hour-a-day jobs for a long time so now we’re going to spend some time together,” she said.
The pair have bought a retirement home in Kasota, Minnesota, near Saint Peter.
She also plans to spend time with her grandchildren and her 94-year-old father.
“I hope we left the state a little better than we found it,” she said.
