The Minnesota Senate District 36 and 40 DFL caucused in a remote or paper-based format Feb. 1, while Republicans in the two districts filled school lunchrooms with more traditional, in-person meetings.
Senate District 40 encompasses Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park south of 85th Avenue, while Senate District 36 includes Brooklyn Park’s precincts north of 85th, as well parts of Champlin and Coon Rapids.
SD40
Approximately 90 people participated in the Senate District 40 Republican caucus, which met at Northview Junior High.
“People seemed energized,” co-chair Don Bumgarner said. “Everyone seemed to be quite agreeable with our meeting in-person.”
While former state senator and physician Scott Jensen led the Republican straw poll for governor at a state-wide level, no clear winner emerged in Senate District 40.
In the straw poll, there was a “a virtual three-way tie between (Paul) Gazelka, Jensen and (Kendall) Qualls, with (Mike) Murphy close on their heels and 13 undecided,” Bumgarner said. “There was only one vote difference between (Gazelka, Jensen and Qualls)."
The organization hasn’t had time to review resolutions that were submitted during the event, he said.
Meanwhile, a few members of the Senate District 40 DFL met at Park Center High School to gather or drop off paper absentee forms, while many participants submitted forms online.
“Senate District 40 opted for a contactless caucus option this year just based on peoples’ concerns about COVID,” Chair Mark Goodell said. “I think we’re on track to be pretty much the same number of attendees that we had in 2020.”
COVID remained a common discussion topic among attendees, although Goodell said he had not yet been able to fully comb through resolutions.
“I’m excited to see the turnout and I was a little worried at the beginning what people would think, but I think we’ve got some exciting races coming up, both at the county and senate district level, so I think that that’s driving some enthusiasm,” Goodell said.
After a recent decision allowing non-citizens and felons to participate in the caucuses this year, “we’ve just been telling people that’s not a requirement,” Goodell said. “I know that some people are interested and that there’s been some participation, but that’s pretty anecdotal.”
Sen. Chris Eaton (D-Brooklyn Center), who is serving her fourth term representing the district, announced in August 2021 that she will not seek another term.
Susan Pha, who is serving her second term on the Brooklyn Park City Council representing the west district, has already declared herself a candidate for the seat. She and her supporters waved at cars passing on Brooklyn Boulevard during the chilly Tuesday caucus night.
SD36
While the Senate District 36 Republicans, who met at Oxbow Creek Elementary, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, attendance appeared robust, with much of the school’s lunchroom filled as proceedings progressed into the evening.
The District 36 DFL’s process mirrored District 40’s, with participants submitting absentee forms online or in a paper format on caucus night.
“We had about 135 or 140 forms sent in beforehand,” said Chair Brian Baker. “Everything is going well.”
He declined to comment on any resolutions proposed this year.
“All we’re doing is logging them in on a spreadsheet, basically their name, date and time it came in so we can prove it later,” he said.
Sen. John Hoffman (D-Champlin), who has represented the district since 2012, said that despite the uncertainty that pervades the COVID-19 pandemic, people are feeling hopeful.
“Minnesota is looking at a $7.7 billion surplus. It’s like, alright, now we can try to fix some things that need to be fixed,” Hoffman said. “I’m seeing hope. ... This state has survived.”
