With 2020 census data driving redistricting across the state, Brooklyn Park is looking to finalize its new City Council districts before the state’s March 29 deadline.
The Brooklyn Park Charter Commission delivered its recommended new district lines to the City Council March 7.
The council will host a public hearing March 21 before considering approval of the new district boundaries.
While the new proposed district layout retains a three-district model, the boundaries of these districts have changed to reflect the latest set of data on the city’s population and demographics.
In the proposed new districts, the Central District – which used to stretch from the city’s northern to southern boundary – is now encircled in the city’s center by the east and west districts.
The new boundaries are an attempt to balance the city’s latest population statistics between the three districts.
“The commission is re-establishing boundaries without the intention of diluting the voting power of any particular group, nor is it attempting to advantage any particular group through gerrymandered boundaries,” said Dennis Secara, chair of the Charter Commission.
The current recommendation was one of two dozen potential scenarios considered by the commission.
Brooklyn Park’s population grew from 75,781 in 2010 to 86,478 in 2020, according to census results.
The city also became more diverse during this time. The census counted 50% of Brooklyn Park’s residents as BIPOC in 2010.
The number of BIPOC residents grew to 61% of the city’s total population in 2020.
In redistricting plans, the Charter Commission was tasked with considering these big-picture demographic changes, as well as redrawn or existing state legislative districts and school districts within the city’s boundaries when developing new district lines.
Guiding principles
The commission used seven principles to guide redistricting decisions. Several of these principles are laid out as requirements in state law or were recommended by the Secretary of State’s office.
Those principles: The population of each council district shall be as equal as practicable; district boundaries shall be compact in size and geographically contiguous; no district shall be more than 5% above or below the district mean population; when possible, district boundaries shall follow school district boundaries; when possible, district boundaries shall follow census block boundaries or other physical features; when possible, district boundaries shall follow legislative boundaries; and district boundaries shall consider communities of interest including but not limited to neighborhoods, homeowners’ associations, and residents with similar social, geographic, political, cultural, ethnic economic or other interests.
Existing and redrawn legislative boundaries
A small potion of the city’s southwest is within the Robbinsdale Area School District. Much of west and central corridor of the city are in the Osseo Area School District, while the eastern portions are largely in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
These school district lines are largely unchanged with the new census data, said John Nerge, geographic information systems coordinator.
Previously, 85th Avenue divided the city’s House districts on a straight east-west line, with District 36B to the north and Districts 40A and 40B to the south. Highway 252 and Xerxes Avenue were the dividing lines between 40A and 40B.
With the new boundaries, 93rd Avenue, running from the city’s western border to Noble Avenue, and Noble Avenue running south from 93rd to Brookdale Drive act as boundaries between districts 34B and 38A.
District 38B is south of Brookdale Drive, east of Zane Avenue and north of 73rd Avenue. In the southern portions, Zane Avenue, 73rd Avenue, Brookdale Drive and Highway 252 serve as dividing lines between the new districts.
According to state statute, voting precincts cannot cross district lines.
New council lines
If the 2020 population of 86,478 was split exactly in three, each district would contain 28,826 people. This statistic was used as a target population for each district. With the commission allowing for up to a 5% deviation from the target population, each district must contain between 27,385 and 30,267 people.
If district lines were left unchanged, only the West district would meet the guidelines with a -4% deviation from the target population. The Central District would deviate by 10.2%, and the east by -6.1%.
In the new districts, the West District would have a population of 27,805, or a -3.5% from the target population. The Central District would have a population of 28,991, or 0.6% above the target population. The East District would have a population of 29,682, 3% above the target.
“These new districts improve community representation,” Nerge said.
The racial makeup of each district was also addressed in redistricting plans, he noted. “We also saw that there was an imbalance across districts as far as racial representation,” Nerge said.
With BIPOC residents comprising 61% of the city, the East District had a 7% under-representation of BIPOC residents in the previous boundaries, while the West had a 9% over-representation of BIPOC residents, Nerge said.
The proposed new map “brings BIPOC and white district population ratios closer to citywide representation,” Nerge wrote in a report to the Charter Commission.
“The West District moves from 70% to 66% BIPOC, the Central District from 60% to the precise citywide 61%, and the East District from 54% to 57%. Given the distribution of racial groups in Brooklyn Park, these ratios may be the closest districts can collectively come to reflecting citywide representation, with one district 5% above, one precisely representative, and one 4% below.”
Councilmember Terry Parks said that with the redrawing of the district lines, three sitting councilmembers would end up in new districts.
If the new district lines are approved, sitting councilmembers would serve the balance of their term representing the old district lines, but would be subject to new district boundaries when their term expires.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.