BC28SThmong.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTOS COURTESY OF XU YANG)

Brooklyn Center and MN Zej Zog hosted an event called The Center Mashup at Centennial Park Oct. 15. The event offered performances, painting, food, and engagement on Brooklyn Center’s Opportunity Site redevelopment plan. Pictured is a group of attendees dancing during the festivities. The Opportunity Site is an approximately 80-acre area bounded by Shingle Creek Parkway, Bass Lake Road, Highway 100 and Summit Drive North that Brooklyn Center is planning for large-scale redevelopment.
BC28SThmong2.jpg

MN Zej Zog Boardmembers Linda Yang and Pang Yang speak to reporters Oct. 15. “As the Opportunity Site embarks on this redevelopment journey, MN Zej Zog is proud to be the bridge between Hmong residents and the city,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “Your voices in this project matters and we want to make sure they are heard.”

